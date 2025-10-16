[Watch] Motorists Question Whether Fuel Subsidy Delivers Promised Savings, But Are These Claims Legit?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heated debate is brewing on Malaysian social media platforms as drivers across the country are claiming eerily similar experiences: their fuel tanks seem to be draining faster than expected, despite government fuel subsidies.

The controversy continues to gain momentum with posts like one from Lannie NNing on 10 October, who shared a photo of her fuel gauge showing nearly empty, despite expecting it to last much longer.

Her post, which has garnered 250 reactions and numerous comments, is among the latest in a series of similar complaints about the BUDI95 program.

The BUDI95 program allows eligible Malaysians to purchase RON95 petrol at a subsidised rate of RM1.99 per litre, but the math, according to frustrated drivers, just doesn’t add up.

Users are breaking down the stark reality with calculator-level precision: RM50 at RM2.05 per litre previously lasted two weeks with fuel to spare, but now RM50 at RM1.99 per litre barely lasts one week.

The discrepancy has drivers scratching their heads and checking their receipts twice.

The Social Media Storm

In Lannie NNing’s post, she wrote: “Recently, I keep seeing people say that after using IC, the fuel seems to run out faster… RM2.05, RM50 could run for two weeks with some left over, RM1.99, RM50 lasts one week, and it’s empty.”

Comments flooded in from drivers sharing their own fuel woes, with one user noting: “I also have this feeling, after filling up, it seems like there’s much less.”

Some drivers are theorising about fuel quality differences, with claims ranging from “watered-down subsidised fuel to pump calibration issues at certain stations.”

Others are sharing detailed mileage logs, claiming they’re getting significantly fewer kilometres per tank despite purchasing more litres of fuel.

What started as scattered individual complaints has quickly snowballed into a chorus of similar experiences across multiple social media platforms.

The viral nature of these complaints, with posts receiving hundreds of reactions and comments, suggests this isn’t just isolated cases.

The Mathematics Behind the Claims

The math behind these complaints is puzzling when you break it down simply. If you spend RM50 on petrol, you get about 24 litres at the old price of RM2.05 per litre, but you get about 25 litres at the new subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre.

This means you’re actually getting one extra litre of fuel for the same RM50, so your tank should last longer, not shorter.

For drivers to be right about their fuel finishing faster, they would somehow need to be getting much less fuel than what they’re paying for.

There could be several reasons why people feel their fuel isn’t lasting as long.

Maybe they’re driving more because petrol feels cheaper, or maybe they’re just more aware of their fuel usage now.

Alternatively, there could be actual problems with the fuel pumps.

Since so many drivers are reporting the same thing, it’s worth looking into whether something is actually wrong with how the subsidy system is working.



