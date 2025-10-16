Scammers Exploit Teen’s Funeral To Steal Donations Through Fake QR Codes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fraudsters have manipulated the funeral announcement of a 16-year-old Malaysian student, Yap Shing Xuen, to redirect condolence money into their own accounts, prompting warnings from the victim’s family and online users.

The incident began when the teenager’s mother posted a funeral notice on social media, including TouchnGo (TNG) QR codes to allow friends and relatives to send monetary condolences digitally.

However, as the announcement circulated online, scammers replaced the legitimate QR codes with their own.

The mother was forced to repost the funeral notice, clarifying that only three names are legitimate recipients: “Wong Lee Ping,” “Melody,” and “Yap Shing Thong.”

She urged people not to fall for the fraudulent versions.

Pandemic Practice Becomes Predator’s Playground

Social media users have since shared screenshots showing different versions of the same funeral announcement with altered QR codes.

Many expressed outrage at the exploitation of a family’s grief for financial gain.

“You can lack money, but you cannot lack morals,” read one widely shared comment criticising the scammers’ actions.

The practice of including QR codes in funeral announcements became common during Malaysia’s COVID-19 lockdowns, when movement restrictions made it difficult for people to attend wakes in person.

While convenient, this digital method has created opportunities for fraud.

Tragedy Behind the Scam: Teen’s Death Sparks National Grief

Online users are now advising others to verify recipient names carefully before making any transfers, or to give condolence money in person at the funeral venue instead.

The teenager died in a knife attack allegedly at the hands of a male schoolmate.

Yap was commemorated at Nirvana Center KL following her tragic passing.

The case has shocked Malaysia and drawn widespread sympathy for the family, with Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin leading parliamentary colleagues in a moment of reflection for the deceased teenager.

Parlimen Bertafakur untuk Adik Yap Shing Xuen



Saya baca berita bahawa ibu kepada adik Yap Shing Xuen memohon rakyat Malaysia bertakaful untuk adik Yap. Maka tadi, semasa perbahasan, saya menjemput ahl-ahli Parlimen Bertafakur sekejap untuk adik Yap Shing Xuen.



May Shing Xuen… pic.twitter.com/f1haVyOj9U — SimTzeTzin 沈志勤 🇲🇾 (@simtzetzin) October 16, 2025

