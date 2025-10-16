Dad’s Heartbreak: Malaysian Truck Driver Forced To Give Up Kids He Can’t Afford

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Huang Guo Wei, a 56-year-old truck driver from Malaysia, made the gut-wrenching decision to place his three young children in an orphanage because his RM2,600 monthly salary wasn’t cutting it.

The scene on October 13 was pure heartbreak.

As workers from Jaz Home in Perak came to collect his kids—Zi Xuan (9), Zi Yi (7), and Zi Sen (5)—Huang could barely get the words out.

His voice kept breaking as he tried to give them final advice before they left, and his youngest son wasn’t having any of it.

Little Zi Sen clung to his dad’s legs, sobbing, refusing to let go.

Huang had to physically carry him to the orphanage van, telling him through tears to study hard so he could become a police officer like he’d always dreamed.

Huang (centre) said he will return to Kuala Lumpur to work and will visit his children from time to time. (Pix: 安順傑護幼之家 Jaz Home)

Living on Scraps

Huang’s been scraping by on coffee for breakfast, bread for lunch, and rice for dinner—anything to save money for his kids.

Even after cutting a previous children’s home fee from RM400 to RM300 a month, he still couldn’t make it work.

That’s when he found Jaz Home, which doesn’t charge anything.

The whole mess started when his marriage to his Vietnamese wife fell apart.

They’d gotten hitched in 2016 when she was working at a coffee shop in Anshun, but by May 30, 2024, they were officially divorced.

The court gave Huang custody of all three children, even though his ex-wife had wanted to split them up, taking their son and leaving him with the two daughters.

Huang gave advice to all three of his children and choked up with emotion several times while saying goodbye. He advised his son to study diligently so he could achieve his dream of becoming a police officer. (Pix: 安順傑護幼之家 Jaz Home)

Harassment and Escape

Before the divorce was finalised, Huang says his ex-wife and her relatives showed up at his house day and night, making his life hell.

He filed multiple police reports about the harassment, which eventually stopped the incidents.

That’s when he first moved the kids to a children’s home in Kuala Lumpur for safety, while working as a truck driver for a construction company there.

The children had been attending church classes instead of regular school at their previous facility.

At ages 9, 7, and 5, they should have been in Standard 3, Standard 1, and kindergarten, respectively, but shockingly, they couldn’t even write their own Chinese names properly.

Jaz Home plans to address this issue through the Social Welfare Bureau by enrolling them at San Min Primary School in the appropriate grades.

The facility will also provide psychological counselling to help the kids process what’s happening to their family.

JAZ Children’s Home is involved in assessing and supporting the children’s educational needs. (Pix: 安順傑護幼之家 Jaz Home)

A Father’s Promise

Huang’s heading back to Kuala Lumpur to keep driving trucks, promising to visit whenever he can.

Under the orphanage’s rules, only he is allowed to request visits with the children—no one else can see them.

“I won’t remarry or date again,” Huang told reporters.

I just want my children to live good lives. That’s all I need to be satisfied.

Jaz Home officials praised Huang’s sacrifice: “Some fathers aren’t wealthy, but they have the greatest fatherly love. He’s gone this far just to give his children a stable home.”

It’s not the life he wanted for his children, but sometimes doing right by your kids means admitting you can’t do it alone.

Zi Xuan (from right), Zi Yi and Zi Sen playing on the slide at the childcare home, with the children’s lively nature fully displayed. (Pix: 安順傑護幼之家 Jaz Home)

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew Daily.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.