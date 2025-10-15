Badminton Champ Aaron Chia Joins Team Seiko! Limited Edition Prospex Speedtimer Drops Ahead Of World Athletics Championships 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Seiko Malaysia proudly announces Aaron Chia, Malaysia’s men’s doubles badminton world champion and Olympic medalist, as the new Prospex Brand Friend.

Known for his lightning-fast reflexes, tactical mastery, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Aaron perfectly embodies the spirit of Prospex — a brand built for those who challenge limits in sport, exploration, and life.

This milestone partnership launches alongside the global debut of the Prospex Speedtimer Solar Chronograph World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 Limited Edition, celebrating Seiko’s unparalleled legacy in sports timing and its role as the official timekeeper for the championships.

Champion on the Court, Ambassador of Precision

Aaron Chia’s career is marked by historic achievements, including becoming Malaysia’s first badminton world champion in men’s doubles and securing an Olympic bronze medal.

His journey, from local courts to international arenas, reflects a relentless pursuit of mastery and the ability to perform under the most intense pressure — qualities mirrored in Prospex’s philosophy of precision and durability.

In badminton, every second counts — a single split-second decision can change the game. That’s why I admire Prospex; it shares the same dedication to precision and performance that I strive for in every match. I’m honoured to represent the brand and excited to inspire others to pursue their own limits. Aaron Chia.

Seiko’s journey in watchmaking has been marked by a series of pioneering advancements in sports timing.

From its pioneering use of a heart-shaped cam for more accurate timing in stopwatches in the early 1960s to the creation of Japan’s first chronograph in 1964 and the original automatic Speedtimer in 1969, Seiko has consistently set and upheld a high standard for precision.

Since 1987, Seiko has been the timekeeper of choice for World Athletics, the world championships of track and field.

In 2025, the World Athletics Championships return to Tokyo for the first time in 34 years, and Seiko will once again deploy its state-of-the-art timing equipment in the city of its founding, marking a momentous event in its history in sports timing.

In commemoration of World Athletics 2025, Seiko marks the latest chapter in this legacy with a Prospex Speedtimer Solar Chronograph Limited Edition while honouring the performances of the approximately 2,000 athletes who will take part in the championships.

A solar chronograph with a dial rendered in purple

The dial of the limited edition Speedtimer has been created in a beautiful shade inspired by “Edo purple,” a colour that was cherished in the ancient city that would become modern-day Tokyo.

As a nod to Tokyo’s historical name of Edo, the hue was chosen as the official colour of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

Shaped by heritage, the new timepiece inherits a highly legible style of dial introduced in 1972. The watch finds inspiration in the flowing designs of Speedtimer chronographs from the 1960s to the 1970s.

As is the case with all Speedtimer chronographs, every detail of its design reflects the precision required for elapsed time measurement at the highest level.

The chronograph seconds hand extends right to the dial’s edge, and the date window sits between the indexes so that the exact time can always be read with ease.

Driven by light, designed for life in motion

Seiko’s solar Calibre V192 powers the new watch, which features a 60-minute chronograph and a 24-hour sub-dial, and, when fully charged, operates for up to six months without being exposed to light.

The combination of hairline and mirror polishing on the bracelet links, along with the curved sapphire glass, gives the watch a classic yet sporty presence.

The bracelet’s thickness and weight ensure both stability and a high level of comfort on the wrist.

The commemorative chronograph delivers the trusted performance of the Speedtimer while guaranteeing the precision of electronic timekeeping and the reliability and convenience of a watch powered exclusively by light.

This new Prospex Speedtimer solar chronograph is available now as a limited edition of 6,000 at the Seiko Boutiques and select retail partners worldwide.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.