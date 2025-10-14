Flu Clusters Jump Sevenfold In Malaysia, Threatening Exam Season

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is grappling with a significant flu outbreak that has infected approximately 6,000 students nationwide, prompting the temporary closure of at least one school, education authorities said on Monday (13 October).

Education Director-General Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad told reporters the school closures were implemented following recommendations from district health offices to ensure the safety of students, teachers and school staff.

As of last week, about 6,000 students have been infected with influenza. This is not happening in just one area, but involves different schools across multiple states. One school in Johor has been temporarily closed on the advice of the district health office.

The outbreak comes as Malaysia prepares for its major school examination period, with the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams scheduled to begin on 3 November.

Preventive Measure In Place

Mohd Azam said schools have been instructed to adopt prevention and control measures to curb the spread of flu among students.

We actually have extensive experience dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and have guidelines for handling infectious diseases.

The ministry has asked schools to follow the relevant guidelines, encourage mask-wearing, and reduce large-scale interactive activities among students.

The education ministry has also assured it is prepared to handle any emergencies that may arise during the upcoming SPM examination period.

Last week, the Health Ministry reported 97 influenza A and B clusters nationwide during the 40th epidemiological week of 2025, a significant jump from 14 clusters the previous week.

Most cases involved educational institutions.

Selangor Worst Hit With 43 Clusters

The ministry said infection clusters increased across all states, with the top five affected states being:

Selangor: 43 clusters

Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya: 15 clusters

Penang: 10 clusters

Johor: 9 clusters

Kedah: 5 clusters

Health authorities noted that most cases showed mild symptoms.

The flu outbreak highlights the ongoing challenges educational institutions face in managing infectious diseases, particularly as schools maintain normal operations while implementing health protocols.

Influenza A is the most common type of flu virus, capable of infecting multiple species, including humans, birds, and pigs – it tends to cause more widespread outbreaks.

Influenza B primarily affects humans and is less prevalent than A; it mutates at a slower rate, which can influence seasonal flu patterns.

Both strains share similar symptoms, including fever, chills, and body aches, which can lead to confusion in diagnosis without proper testing.

