Anwar Explains Why Malaysia Missed Gaza Peace Summit

Malaysia did not fully endorse the conditions in the Hamas-Israel peace plan initiated by US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today (14 October).

Speaking in Parliament during the Dewan Rakyat question time, Anwar explained that Malaysia’s support for the peace plan was conditional.

This conditional support explains why Malaysia was not invited to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt on Sunday (12 October) to sign the Gaza peace plan agreement, according to him.

Among Malaysia’s conditions for supporting the peace plan are recognising Palestine’s right as a state, resolving all issues, including those in the West Bank, and allowing displaced Palestinians the right to return to their homeland.

Regarding Trump’s peace initiative, Anwar said Malaysia’s support aligns with several other Islamic countries that want the killing of Palestinians, including women and children, to stop immediately.

For now, we want attacks in Gaza to stop and humanitarian aid like food and medicine to be brought in immediately. As of yesterday, 167 trucks carrying aid have been allowed into Gaza, although 600 trucks were promised. This situation is being monitored by Arab and Islamic countries.

Anwar Sceptical About Plan’s Long-Term Success

Anwar was responding to a question from Datuk Indera Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) about the government’s position on Trump’s peace plan for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

When asked about steps Malaysia would take as ASEAN chair regarding the Gaza conflict with Trump’s visit to the country later this month, Anwar said Malaysia would reiterate its appreciation for the US initiating the peace plan.

At the same time, Malaysia would firmly urge the US to prevent any violations of rights and occupation of Gaza and Palestine, he said.

“ASEAN countries will also help convey to Trump that he must look at the next phases – to find a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian conflict,” Anwar added.

When asked by Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian) whether the latest peace plan could end the Palestinian conflict, Anwar admitted he was not confident it would succeed based on experience.

He noted that Israel had previously violated UN peace plans within months or years of their implementation.

That’s why, for this peace plan in Egypt, although we give conditional support, our friends from Islamic countries are guaranteeing they want this peace agreement implemented, and they are also responsible for ensuring Israel complies.

Trump Joins Over 20 World Leaders At Egypt Peace Summit

International media reported that Trump arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday (12 October), joining several world leaders at the peace summit and signing the Gaza peace plan agreement.

The international summit brought together more than 20 world leaders, including Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as host, in efforts to formulate a comprehensive peace plan after two years of conflict in Gaza.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement, sealed last week, also includes the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, which was among the main agenda items of the summit.

The summit is expected to be an important turning point in global diplomatic efforts to end violence and rebuild peace in the region.

Prabowo Subianto, the Indonesian president, is the only Southeast Asian leader attending the Gaza peace summit.

