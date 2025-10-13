[Watch] Foreign Beggars Rake In RM150 In Hours At KL’s Historic Mosque

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

They work the crowd like seasoned pros.

Show up before Friday prayers, stake out prime real estate around Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru, and wait for the money to roll in.

For some foreign beggars operating in Kuala Lumpur’s historic heart, a few hours of work can net them anywhere from RM40 to RM150.

That gravy train hit a wall yesterday when the Immigration Department launched “Ops Sapu” – a sweep operation that netted 22 individuals, including children, in the bustling mosque precinct.

The department has also conducted similar operations at the location as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal begging activities.

The timing wasn’t coincidental.

These weren’t desperate souls scraping by on spare change.

Easy Money: How Beggars Cash In on Friday Prayers

According to immigration officials, the foreign beggars had turned Friday prayers into a business opportunity, strategically positioning themselves to catch worshippers in their most charitable moments.

“They start gathering before Friday prayers and are believed to operate individually,” said Kuala Lumpur Immigration Director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff.

The operation, launched at 2 PM right after prayers based on intelligence and public complaints, painted a picture of organised opportunism.

The math is simple: position yourself where hundreds of faithful Muslims exit after prayers, when religious obligation meets peak generosity.

For the savvy operator, it’s a goldmine that requires no overhead, no permits, and apparently, no legal documentation.

Among those caught in the net were Pakistani and Indonesian nationals – some without proper papers.

Three Pakistani men and one Indonesian were detained for lacking valid documents, now facing investigation under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

When Sacred Ground Becomes a Business Model

But the foreign beggars weren’t working alone.

Local homeless individuals and some with disabled person cards (OKU) were also part of the ecosystem around the mosque, creating what immigration officials describe as an increasingly brazen operation that’s been growing bolder by the week.

The Immigration Department made it clear this wasn’t a one-off raid.

Similar operations will continue, particularly in areas identified as beggar hotspots, to ensure immigration laws are followed and the country’s image is protected.

For worshippers trying to fulfil their religious duties in peace, the message is equally clear: not every outstretched hand belongs to someone genuinely in need.

Some are just working the system, one Friday at a time.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malaysia Gazette.

