30 Years Of Service: SOULed OUT Celebrates Milestone By Giving Back To Malaysian Communities
SOULed OUT donated 20% of proceeds from their 30th anniversary celebration through their Heart & SOUL initiative to three Malaysian charities: Hospis Malaysia for palliative care, The Lost Food Project for combating food waste and hunger, and Dignity for Children Foundation for underprivileged children’s education.
Fred Choo was out for a morning jog in 1996 when he spotted an empty restaurant space and had what he now calls “a moment of inspired madness.”
With zero experience in the food business, he decided to take a chance.
Nearly three decades later, that impulsive decision has grown into something much bigger than a restaurant—it’s become a place where strangers become friends over shared plates and signature mojitos.
Recently, SOULed OUT celebrated its 30th anniversary the only way it knows how: with an all-out party.
There were 30 different mojito flavours—one for each year—and a dazzling mascot named PEARLLY (after the traditional 30th anniversary gift of pearls) leading the festivities.
More Than Just a Meal: The Heart Behind the Celebration
But perhaps the most telling detail about this celebration isn’t the star-studded lineup featuring local legend Datuk Zainal Abidin, or even the ambitious scope of a festival that promises “something for everyone.”
It’s what SOULed OUT plans to do with 20% of the proceeds.
The money will go to three Malaysian charities that focus on different but equally important social causes, all of which were present at the event to engage directly with the community.
Each charity addresses critical needs within Malaysian communities: Hospis Malaysia, which provides palliative care; The Lost Food Project, which fights food waste while feeding the hungry; and Dignity for Children Foundation, which educates underprivileged children.
It’s called the Heart & SOUL initiative, and it perfectly captures what has kept this restaurant alive for three decades in Malaysia’s notoriously competitive dining scene.
“When we first opened our doors, we weren’t just starting a restaurant — we were trying to start something meaningful,” the Choo reflects.
We wanted people to feel like they belonged, whether they came in for a quick lunch or stayed for a long night of laughter and music. Thirty years on, I think we’ve done that — and the best part is, we’ve done it with heart. This celebration is for everyone who’s ever walked through our doors and made SOULed OUT what it is today.
From One Café to Nine: A Malaysian Success Story
That vision has clearly worked.
SOULed OUT has grown from a single neighbourhood café in Mont Kiara to nine outlets across Malaysia under the SOULed OUT, WIP, and NOA brands.
They’ve served over 10 million patrons and won awards, including Malaysia’s Best All-Day Dining Restaurant.
But the real measure of success might be simpler: in an industry where restaurants close as quickly as they open, SOULed OUT has become the kind of place where multiple generations of families celebrate milestones.
The restaurant describes every encounter as being “as good as a hug”—a philosophy that extends beyond the dining room.
By channelling celebration into charity, SOULed OUT’s 30th anniversary party becomes something more than nostalgia.
It’s a reminder that the best businesses don’t just serve customers; they serve communities.
@souledout.my 🎉 It was a BLAST launching our 30th Anniversary logo & new uniforms! 🕺 The party’s just getting started 🎊 so see you all at SOULed OUT's Wonderfest this 27th September! 🎶#SOULedOUT #SOULedOUTEvents #EventVibes #partywithus #SOULedOUTMoments ♬ original sound – SOULed OUT
