30 Years Of Service: SOULed OUT Celebrates Milestone By Giving Back To Malaysian Communities

Fred Choo was out for a morning jog in 1996 when he spotted an empty restaurant space and had what he now calls “a moment of inspired madness.”

With zero experience in the food business, he decided to take a chance.

Nearly three decades later, that impulsive decision has grown into something much bigger than a restaurant—it’s become a place where strangers become friends over shared plates and signature mojitos.

Recently, SOULed OUT celebrated its 30th anniversary the only way it knows how: with an all-out party.

There were 30 different mojito flavours—one for each year—and a dazzling mascot named PEARLLY (after the traditional 30th anniversary gift of pearls) leading the festivities.

The flagship outlet in Hartamas transformed into “Wonderfest,” a sun-up-to-midnight festival featuring everything from a morning coffee rave to a 17-piece big band performance. (Pix: SOULed OUT)

More Than Just a Meal: The Heart Behind the Celebration

But perhaps the most telling detail about this celebration isn’t the star-studded lineup featuring local legend Datuk Zainal Abidin, or even the ambitious scope of a festival that promises “something for everyone.”

It’s what SOULed OUT plans to do with 20% of the proceeds.

The money will go to three Malaysian charities that focus on different but equally important social causes, all of which were present at the event to engage directly with the community.

Each charity addresses critical needs within Malaysian communities: Hospis Malaysia, which provides palliative care; The Lost Food Project, which fights food waste while feeding the hungry; and Dignity for Children Foundation, which educates underprivileged children.

Hospis Malaysia is a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to providing palliative care and support to patients with life-limiting illnesses. They focus on improving the quality of life for both patients and their families. The organisation offers a range of services, including home care, outpatient care, and inpatient care, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive support tailored to their needs. (Pix: SOULed OUT)

It’s called the Heart & SOUL initiative, and it perfectly captures what has kept this restaurant alive for three decades in Malaysia’s notoriously competitive dining scene.

“When we first opened our doors, we weren’t just starting a restaurant — we were trying to start something meaningful,” the Choo reflects.

We wanted people to feel like they belonged, whether they came in for a quick lunch or stayed for a long night of laughter and music. Thirty years on, I think we’ve done that — and the best part is, we’ve done it with heart. This celebration is for everyone who’s ever walked through our doors and made SOULed OUT what it is today.

The Lost Food Project aims to reduce food waste and combat hunger by rescuing surplus food from businesses and distributing it to those in need. By partnering with various organisations, The Lost Food Project provides nutritious food to marginalised communities, enhancing food security and improving overall health. (Pix: SOULed OUT)

From One Café to Nine: A Malaysian Success Story

That vision has clearly worked.

SOULed OUT has grown from a single neighbourhood café in Mont Kiara to nine outlets across Malaysia under the SOULed OUT, WIP, and NOA brands.

They’ve served over 10 million patrons and won awards, including Malaysia’s Best All-Day Dining Restaurant.

But the real measure of success might be simpler: in an industry where restaurants close as quickly as they open, SOULed OUT has become the kind of place where multiple generations of families celebrate milestones.

Surrounded by colourful lion dance performers, Choo embodies the joyful spirit that has defined SOULed OUT’s three-decade journey. He is the co-founder of the Souled Out franchise and WIP restaurant, along with his wife, Michele Kwok. They have been instrumental in shaping the hospitality industry in Malaysia since the establishment of their first restaurant in 1996. (Pix: SOULed OUT)

The restaurant describes every encounter as being “as good as a hug”—a philosophy that extends beyond the dining room.

By channelling celebration into charity, SOULed OUT’s 30th anniversary party becomes something more than nostalgia.

It’s a reminder that the best businesses don’t just serve customers; they serve communities.

