Win Gold Bars And Guaranteed Prizes When You Buy S P Setia Properties

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when a property developer meets a Japanese arcade, S P Setia has your answer.

The Malaysian real estate giant recently launched the “Setia Secret Stash”—a year-end campaign running until 31 December, featuring Gachapon machines dispensing mystery prizes worth RM600,000 across 17 sales galleries nationwide.

The campaign transforms property viewing into an interactive experience, guaranteeing visitors prizes just for visiting participating galleries, while property buyers can unlock bigger rewards.

It’s part of Setia’s “LiveLearnWorkPlay” philosophy of creating comprehensive lifestyle communities.

How It Works: 30 Projects, Guaranteed Wins

The Japanese-inspired capsule toy machines have been installed at sales galleries for 30 projects across Malaysia.

Every visitor gets a guaranteed prize, but the real treasures await property buyers who can win substantial rewards, including cash, luxury items, and property perks.

The participating projects span key locations:

Klang Valley: TRIO by Setia, Setia EcoHill, Bandar Setia Alam, Setia Eco Glades, Setia Bayuemas, Setia Eco Templer

Penang: Setia Fontaines

Johor: Setia Eco Gardens, Setia Eco Cascadia

Beyond the Gachapon excitement, property buyers can enjoy additional perks, including legal fee assistance and furnishing packages, making the property purchase journey more rewarding.

“The campaign reflects S P Setia’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for our customers,” said the company’s President and CEO, Datuk Zaini Yusoff.

We want every interaction with S P Setia to be meaningful and rewarding, whether you’re just exploring or ready to make your property investment.

S P Setia President and CEO Datuk Zaini Yusoff (centre) joins company executives at the official launch of the “Setia Secret Stash” campaign, each holding golden Gachapon capsules symbolising the RM600,000 worth of prizes available to visitors and buyers across 17 sales galleries nationwide. (Pix: Fernando Fong)



The Numbers Game: S P Setia’s Winning Formula

S P Setia isn’t just playing games—the company backs its playful campaign with solid fundamentals.

With an unbilled sales pipeline of RM3.9 billion, 42 ongoing projects, and a land bank of 5,191 acres valued at RM113 billion in Gross Development Value (GDV), S P Setia has the scale to deliver on its promises.

The developer has earned recognition as Malaysia’s Most Valuable Property Brand for eight consecutive years and ranks among the top 10 developers globally.

At the same time, S P Setia’s international footprint extends to Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, China, and the UK.

A guest at the S P Setia “Secret Stash” campaign launch tries his luck at one of the Japanese-inspired Gachapon machines, which dispense mystery prizes as part of the developer’s RM600,000 year-end giveaway running until 31 December. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Whether you’re looking to buy your dream home or want to see what’s inside those shiny capsules, S P Setia has made house hunting feel like a fun game where everyone walks away with a prize.

It’s hard to say if these Japanese toy machines will stick around after December, but right now they’re definitely making property shopping more exciting.

Who knows—your next property viewing might just land you the surprise of a lifetime.

The “Setia Secret Stash” campaign runs until 31 December. Interested participants can visit any of the 17 participating sales galleries or check out more details at www.spsetia.com/secretstash.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.