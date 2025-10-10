[Watch] Teach Kids About Palestine In School, Says Malaysian Singer And Gaza Activist

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian singer and Gaza activsit Nur Heliza Helmi wants schools to teach children about Palestine as part of their regular lessons.

Speaking at a Gaza solidarity rally at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday night (8 October), the singer and activist said this would help young Malaysians understand what Palestinians are going through from an early age.

“Thank you to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysia for raising the Palestine issue,” she told the crowd.

I hope that after this, we can include the story of Palestine in our children’s learning syllabus.

Heliza gained fame as a singer after participating in Akademi Fantasia Season 5 and has a significant presence on social media and streaming platforms.

Heliza Recounts Israeli Detention During Humanitarian Mission

Heliza also shared her experience of being detained by Israeli forces for three days during the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission to Gaza.

She described how the Malaysian delegation stood their ground against Israeli military orders during their detention.

When we were detained, we and other delegates showed stubborn attitudes and opposed the Israeli soldiers’ orders until they gave up on us.

The rally featured other speakers including GSF Malaysia activists Zizi Kirana, Ardell Aryana, Rahmat Ikhsan Mohd Sofyan, Muhamad Abdullah and Nadir Al-Nuri. Heliza’s sister Hazwani Helmi and humanitarian activist Farah Lee also appeared on stage.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the event, along with several cabinet ministers including Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Nai’im Mokhtar, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The Gaza solidarity rally was organized to show Malaysia’s support for Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Schools Already Host Palestine Activities

Malaysia has previously organized Palestine-related activities in schools.

In October 2023, the Education Ministry held a Palestine Solidarity Week at all education institutions nationwide.

The programme aimed to teach students humanitarian values such as empathy and concern for others’ suffering regardless of background.

It was designed to support the Malaysian government’s stance in defending Palestinian rights and freedom.

The ministry said the intervention was necessary to help students understand international conflicts and humanitarian crises.

Various activities were held throughout the week, catered to existing guidelines and the schools and students involved.

Students were exposed to cross-curricular elements on global sustainability, with spiritual activities limited to Muslim students only.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Gaza Flotilla Heroes Get New Phones From Fahmi Fadzil After Israeli Detention Ordeal

READ MORE: Anwar Invites Malaysians To Palestine Rally At Axiata Arena, Celebrates Return Of Flotilla Heroes

READ MORE: [Watch] Police Officer To Pro-Palestine Activists: ‘I Also Support Palestine, But Do It the Right Way’

READ MORE: Global Sumud Flotilla: Free Willy Intercepted By Israel, Volunteers To Be Deported To Europe

READ MORE: Thousands March To US Embassy In KL To Protest Israeli Interception Of Gaza Aid Flotilla

READ MORE: Malaysian Journalist Missing As Nine Compatriots Defy Israeli Threats To Gaza

READ MORE: [Watch] Malaysia Threatens Strong Protest If Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla

READ MORE: Malaysian Armed Forces Ready To Serve In Gaza As Peacekeepers

READ MORE: [Watch] Pro-Palestine Advocate Labels Malaysians Who Don’t Support Palestine As “Zionists”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.