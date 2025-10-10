Murdered Malaysian Financial Advisor Found In Suitcase Behind Penang Flats

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 31-year-old Malaysian man was found dead inside a suitcase behind the Ampang Jajar flats in Butterworth, Penang, on Wednesday (Oct 9), with police treating the case as murder.

The victim has been identified as Daniel Lee Boon Han, whose body was discovered by a drainage worker at Jalan Permatang Pauh at about 1:43 pm.

Police said the man had suffered a deep cut to his neck, with his hands tied and a plastic bag placed over his head.

Investigators believe he was killed recently, based on the condition of the body.

They are examining whether he was murdered elsewhere before being placed in the suitcase and dumped at the location.

Reported Missing by Father

Lee was reported missing by his father on Wednesday(8 October) after he failed to return home, with media outlets subsequently publishing the missing person report.

The victim had told his family he was travelling to Perlis for work, but could not be contacted since then.

His father positively identified the body at the Seberang Jaya Hospital Forensic Unit on Friday morning (10 October).

The grieving father declined to speak to the media and requested that no photographs be taken of family members at the hospital.

Financial Advisor and Content Creator

A close friend who spoke to local media said Lee was known to most people as a financial advisor.

“But to me, he was a friend who went through good times and bad times with me. He was friendly and kind-hearted, someone who was active in the social organisations he joined but still made time for his friends,” the friend said.

The friend described Lee’s death as shocking, saying they had met not long ago.

According to social media profiles, Lee also worked as a digital content creator who interviewed young entrepreneurs.

Police investigations are ongoing, with no official statement released regarding suspects or motives behind the killing.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro and China Press.

