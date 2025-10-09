UTC Toilets Go Cashless – Bank Cards Only, No Exceptions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A new policy at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Alor Setar, Kedah, has led to outrage online after banning cash payments for public toilets, requiring users to pay RM1 exclusively via bank card tap-and-pay, with no cash or QR code alternatives accepted.

The move, ostensibly part of the government’s cashless payment initiative, has left many questioning whether basic human needs should be subject to strict digital payment requirements.

“What if your card declines and you’re about to wet yourself?” asked one Facebook user, capturing the absurdity many feel about the situation.

The policy has drawn comparisons to premium facilities, with commenters sarcastically dubbing it a “BMW toilet” and questioning whether the bowls are made of gold to justify the price and payment restrictions.

Real-World Problems

The public shared horror stories from other paid toilet experiences, including outside Malaysia.

One person described a Barcelona toilet that charged 1 Euro (RM5.50) with QR code entry, multiple queues, and tissue shortages.

Another complained about a RM2 toilet in Melaka, where “you pay premium prices just to smell sewage.”

In one severe case not related to UTC Kedah, a man, after indulging in “nasi kandaq + pasemboq” the night before and facing an urgent morning situation, found himself locked out despite having paid via QR code.

When Technology Fails at the Worst Possible Moment

The UTC Kedah facility’s strict card-only policy has raised serious accessibility concerns.

While some defend the move as promoting cleanliness and efficiency, others see it as exclusionary.

Critics worry that elderly users or those without bank cards may be unable to access basic facilities during emergencies.

“Technology brings convenience, but we shouldn’t forget that some people can’t keep up,” wrote one cybercitizen.

We should maintain multiple payment options so everyone can use public facilities with peace of mind.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.