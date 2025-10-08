“WAN”ted – 100 Mushroom Burgers Up For Grabs Today

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

McDonald’s Malaysia just launched the most chaotic food giveaway of 2025: free burgers for people named “WAN” – but only the first 100 who show up with ID today (8 October).

The promotion went live yesterday on Instagram and has already sparked a frenzy.

Anyone with “WAN” in their name can walk into any McDonald’s Malaysia location, show their identification card, and score a free Mushroom Burger.

However, here’s the catch that has everyone panicking: only 100 people nationwide will receive the deal.

That means out of Malaysia’s 33 million people, just 100 lucky “WANs” will actually get fed today.

The rules are simple:

Must dine in (no takeaway)

Show your IC to the staff

Hope you’re among the first 100 people named WAN to try this

Valid from 10 AM to 11:59 PM today only

From Ridwan to Wan Sheng: McDonald’s Taps Into Malaysia’s Diverse Naming Traditions

The Instagram post has nearly 4,000 likes in 18 hours, with desperate comments pouring in. People are asking if “Wanita” counts, if “WANi” works, or if “Sam WANg” qualifies. McDonald’s hasn’t clarified who exactly makes the cut.

One commenter already declared: “Saya Sam WANg” (I’m Sam WANg), clearly ready to sprint to the nearest outlet.

This isn’t just a free burger promotion – it’s essentially a nationwide race where your parents’ naming choices from decades ago suddenly matter.

With McDonald’s locations scattered across Malaysia, some “WANs” are probably already camping out, while others are frantically googling the nearest restaurant.

The promotion targets Malaysia’s diverse communities where “Wan” appears in Malay, Chinese, and Indian names. Whether it’s Ridwan, Wan Sheng, or Ashwanth – if you’ve got those three letters, today’s your shot.

Bottom line: If your name contains “WAN” and you’re in Malaysia, drop everything and head to McDonald’s.

You’re literally racing against 99 other people for a free burger.

Terms and conditions apply – and apparently, so does speed.

