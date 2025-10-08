No Beer, No Beef? – Former MCA Veteran Calls For Meat Ban At Government Events

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fresh political party is stirring the pot with a bold request: ban beef from all government banquets.

Chan Tse Yuen, who heads the newly formed Parti Hati Rakyat Malaysia (Hati), dropped this bombshell on Facebook after the recent booze controversy that had Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing sweating bullets.

Chan’s logic is pretty straightforward.

The government already bans pork and non-halal food from official events out of respect for Muslims.

So why not extend the same courtesy to Hindus and Buddhists who can’t eat beef?

“We’re supposed to be a multiracial, multireligious country,” Chan pointed out.

But we’re only looking out for one faith when it comes to the dinner menu.

Double Standards on the Dinner Table

The former MCA disciplinary board member and deputy MCA Youth chief called the recent alcohol flap a “storm in a wine glass” – but said it highlighted a bigger issue about religious sensitivity.

Here’s where it gets interesting – while government events religiously avoid serving anything that might offend Muslim sensibilities, beef keeps showing up on official banquet tables despite being off-limits for Hindu and Buddhist devotees.

Chan, a lawyer who, in 2005, challenged then MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Chan Kong Choy in party elections, wants the Cabinet to make it official: no more beef at government functions, period.

This isn’t just about food politics – Chan says banning beef would show the world that Malaysia actually walks the talk when it comes to respecting all religions, not just the official one.

Hati only got its official party registration in June, positioning itself as the voice for Malaysians who think the government has lost its way.

Now they’re testing those waters with their first major policy proposal – and it’s got nothing to do with economics or corruption.

It’s about what’s for dinner.

Tourism Minister Catches Heat Over Wine Photos at Government Dinner

Tiong had found himself in hot water after photos surfaced showing him holding wine and beer glasses at an official gala dinner.

The images led to immediate backlash from political leaders who questioned whether it was appropriate to have alcohol flowing at government events.

The controversy quickly snowballed into a broader debate about religious sensitivity and official protocol.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim didn’t mince words, making it clear that serving alcohol – even after the formal part of government functions – crossed a line.

His public warning highlighted just how politically charged the situation had become, with different factions taking sides on what should or shouldn’t happen at official events.

When Dinner Diplomacy Becomes Political Dynamite

But the Bintulu MP wasn’t left hanging completely – some tourism industry players jumped to his defence, arguing that alcohol is simply part of the cultural fabric for certain communities.

They pushed back against the criticism, saying the minister was just doing his job – schmoozing with international guests and respecting their customs.

The entire episode highlighted the delicate balancing act that Malaysia’s leaders face: trying to respect the country’s Islamic values while also catering to a diverse, multicultural society and the international business community.

What started as a simple dinner photo turned into a full-blown political headache, showing just how sensitive religious and cultural issues remain in Malaysian politics.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malaysiakini.

