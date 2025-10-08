Malaysia’s Gaza Flotilla Heroes Get New Phones From Fahmi Fadzil After Israeli Detention Ordeal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The 23 Malaysian volunteers who got detained by Israeli forces while trying to deliver aid to Gaza just received a pretty cool welcome-home gift: brand new smartphones, courtesy of Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

These folks were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission – the 42-boat humanitarian convoy attempting to deliver food and medical supplies to Gaza.

GSF, which set sail from Tunisia towards Gaza on 14 September, were intercepted by Israeli forces on 2 October and held for days before finally being let go.

Now that they’re back home, Fahmi handed out the new phones when he met them at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Wednesday night (7 October) as a “thank you” gesture.

However, it’s not just about being nice – there’s a practical reason as well.

The minister said in a statement that he wants these volunteers to keep sharing their stories and experiences from the mission through digital channels.

Why They Threw Their Phones Into the Sea

Before we get to the happy ending, here’s the dramatic part that explains why they needed new phones in the first place.

The flotilla volunteers, including the Malaysians, deliberately threw their phones into the sea as Israeli naval forces approached.

It’s a pre-planned security measure for when vessels enter “Red Zone R2” where interception is expected.

This wasn’t paranoia but a calculated move to protect sensitive data, contacts, and communications that could compromise the mission or endanger other supporters.

European Parliament member Rima Hassan Mobarak – a French jurist and politician of Palestinian origin – was captured on video coordinating this emergency protocol moments before their vessel was intercepted, highlighting the intense pressure the humanitarian workers faced.

