From Failed Mission To Strategic Wave: Malaysia’s Year-Long Plan For Bigger Gaza Flotilla Following October Standoff

A coalition of non-governmental organisations has announced a detailed 12-month plan to keep up international pressure on Israel after its recent ship convoy to Gaza, with activities ranging from meeting government officials to taking legal action and organising boycotts.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), a coalition of more than 80 non governmental organisations (NGOs) headed by president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, shared the plan during a strategy meeting as the follow-up to the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission.

The Global Sumud Flotilla involved 42 ships trying to reach Gaza between October 1-3, 2025, but Israeli forces stopped all of them in international waters and arrested 462 activists, including 23 Malaysians who were later released.

Despite the setback, MAPIM says a second, larger flotilla wave is already being planned as the most important next step to keep pressure on Israel and the international community.

The comprehensive plan focuses on five main areas: pressuring governments, pursuing legal cases, organising aid deliveries, running boycott campaigns, and spreading their message through the media.

“Our goal is to make sure humanitarian aid can reach Gaza freely, protect people’s dignity, and end what we see as an illegal blockade,” Mohd Azmi said during a brainstorming session in Kuala Lumpur.

Ambitious Targets and Strategic Timeline

MAPIM has set ambitious targets – they aim to have at least 15 countries support humanitarian sea and land routes to Gaza within six months and file three official complaints with international courts, including the International Criminal Court (ICC), within a year.

The organization has mapped out a precise timeline starting with a 14-day to-do list including setting up an Emergency Task Force and publishing a flotilla report.

Within six weeks, MAPIM aims to establish specialized teams for logistics, legal work, diplomatic meetings, media outreach, and fundraising, plus base operations in Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Central to their strategy is the “BDS Plus” campaign targeting shipping and insurance companies that help maintain the Gaza blockade, with plans to work with port workers’ unions worldwide to refuse handling Israel-linked cargo.

The campaign includes monthly “Global Action Days” featuring rallies and online campaigns, aiming to reach 50 million people worldwide over 12 months.

On the legal front, MAPIM is systematically gathering evidence and witness statements from flotilla participants, working with international lawyers to file complaints with various international bodies.

Strategic Phases, Funding Challenges, and Core Principles

Recognizing potential challenges including military conflicts, diplomatic pushback, and financial difficulties, their contingency plans include temporarily halting operations if safety becomes compromised and exploring alternative funding sources.

The comprehensive plan is structured across three phases: immediate actions (first 6 weeks), short-term goals (6 weeks to 4 months), and medium-term targets (4-9 months).

Key milestones include obtaining support statements from 15 governments within six months and establishing partnerships with 10 regional organisations.

While the organisation hasn’t specified their total funding requirements, documents indicate they plan to complete a detailed 12-month budget within four weeks, suggesting substantial financial backing is needed for what they see as a sustained campaign for Gaza.

MAPIM emphasizes it will adhere to core principles including remaining neutral on humanitarian issues and leading by supporting partner organisations rather than dominating them.

The organization says the Gaza blockade is a test of global humanity, and they’re determined to continue fighting “at sea, on land, in courts, in cities” until a second flotilla and other efforts succeed in breaking through.

PM Anwar Condemns Another Israeli Interception of Gaza Flotilla

Meanwhile, in a latest development, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim strongly condemned the Israeli military’s interception and detention of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens To Gaza (TMTG) humanitarian mission ships in international waters on Wednesday (7 October)morning.

The ships, carrying Malaysian activists and volunteers, were intercepted at approximately 10:50 AM Malaysian time in what Anwar described as a clear violation of international law and an inhumane act that violates basic human rights principles.

Anwar demanded the immediate release of all detained Malaysian activists and volunteers, emphasizing that the Madani Government would work tirelessly to protect Malaysian citizens involved in the mission and cooperate with partner countries and international organizations to secure their swift release.

All nine humanitarian aid ships under the FFC and Thousand Madleens to Gaza mission were reportedly intercepted by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) while heading toward the red zone waters, as confirmed by the Malaysian Humanitarian Care (MyCARE) control center.

The mission involved 150 participants from 25 countries, including nine Malaysian delegates, carrying food supplies, medicines, and peace messages calling for an end to the war and famine crisis while demanding the opening of humanitarian corridor access to Gaza.

The flotilla had departed from Porto Otranto, Italy on 30 September, with Malaysian delegates led by MyCARE aboard the ships Conscience and Umm Saad.

