Anwar Invites Malaysians To Palestine Rally At Axiata Arena, Celebrates Return Of Flotilla Heroes

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced a solidarity gathering to support Palestine, scheduled for Wednesday evening at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

The event, titled “Gelombang Malaysia, Palestin Merdeka” (Malaysia Wave, Palestine Independence), is set for tonight (8 October) at 8 pm.

All Malaysians are invited to attend.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (7 October), Anwar called on Malaysians to unite as one nation in expressing solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

The rally will also welcome back Malaysian activists and volunteers who recently returned after being detained during the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) humanitarian mission.

“Let us unite as one Malaysian nation, voicing solidarity for the Palestinian people’s struggle alongside the heroes and heroines who have just returned after being detained in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission,” Anwar wrote.

Continued Diplomatic Support

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that every Malaysian carries the determination to continue fighting for global justice and peace.

Let us join hands and move together, raising our voices for a free, dignified and sovereign Palestine.

The post has drawn many comments from Malaysians expressing support for the Palestinian cause.

Many used religious phrases and expressed hope for positive change through unity.

Anwar concluded his announcement with “See you tomorrow night, God willing.”

During a previous rally at Dataran Merdeka in August, Anwar announced that Malaysia would provide an additional RM100 million to support the Palestinians, demonstrating its continued commitment to their cause.

Gaza Aid Heroes Return Home, Set to Share Stories at Tonight’s Rally

The 23 Malaysians who were detained by Israeli forces while trying to deliver aid to Gaza reached home on Tuesday night (7 October), landing at KLIA at 10 pm.

Flying from Istanbul, Turkiye, they received a warm welcome from supporters and family members.

The group were arrested on 2 October when their ships were stopped in Mediterranean waters before being taken to Israel.

One of the activists, Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri, confirmed that they will all attend tomorrow’s solidarity rally to share their experiences and continue supporting Palestine.

The activists include well-known figures such as singers Heliza Helmi and Zizi Kirana, as well as influencer Ardell Aryana, who were spread across different ships during the humanitarian mission.

Tomorrow marks exactly two years since the current Gaza conflict began, making their return and the rally even more significant for Malaysia’s support of Palestine.

