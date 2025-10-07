[Watch] Honda Civic Type R Driver Turned Away From Genting Highlands Over “Sports Car” Ban During VIP Visit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian car enthusiast’s morning drive to Genting Highlands was cut short when security personnel told him his Honda Civic Type R FK8 wasn’t allowed up the hill due to a temporary “sports car” restriction during a VIP visit.

The incident, shared on Instagram by user fai_fk8, shows the driver being stopped at a checkpoint by what appears to be auxiliary police wearing high-visibility vests.

In his post, he wrote in Chinese that he “couldn’t make it up to Genting for breakfast,” tagging it with Honda FK8 and Malaysian car community hashtags.

The video led to a lively conversation in the comments, with many questioning the logic of the restriction.

“Even a modified Proton Saga has sports car ability,” one commenter pointed out, asking, “So who affects who?”

Private Property Rights and Public Reaction

Others explained that Genting Highlands, being private property, can impose such restrictions at will.

“Many people think Genting is public property, but it’s actually private,” one user clarified.

Several commenters suggested the ban was implemented because sports cars often race up the hill, creating noise and safety concerns.

A stunning night view of Genting Highlands illuminated against the darkness, showcasing the winding mountain roads that have become both a scenic attraction and a hotspot for automotive enthusiasts. The serpentine route, clearly visible with its string of lights cutting through the hillside, represents the very path where the Honda Civic Type R FK8 was recently denied access during VIP visit restrictions. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The restriction wasn’t limited to four-wheelers – motorcycle riders also reported being turned away, with one saying his bike was rejected for having an “F1 exhaust.”

Some drivers jokingly offered to swap their everyday cars with the FK8 owner, with suggestions ranging from a Perodua Myvi to a Toyota Vios to get past the checkpoint.

In any case, the FK8 is certainly not the first vehicle to face such restrictions on the popular mountain route, as other car enthusiasts have reported similar incidents.

Safety Concerns Prompt Stricter Vehicle Controls

The Genting mountain road has become a hotspot for illegal street racing and “touge” driving meets among car enthusiasts, creating dangerous conditions that often put drivers at odds with authorities.

While legitimate car clubs do organise large gatherings of sports cars for scenic drives and events, which aren’t races, the winding route’s reputation for reckless driving has perhaps led to blanket restrictions like this one.

In February 2025, a Honda CR-Z driver crashed into a roadside ditch after a viral video captured him engaging in reckless driving, believed to be part of an illegal street race on the winding route.

The driver had initially filed a police report claiming he lost control. Still, the circulating video led to an investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

READ MORE: [Photos] How Genting Highlands’ Nature Trails Are Becoming Malaysia’s Hottest Eco-Destination

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.