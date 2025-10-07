Malaysian TikTok Star Drops RM50K For Gaza After Selling One Million Lipsticks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Entrepreneur Anas Zahrin just turned his cosmetics empire into a charity machine.

The ANAS Cosmetics founder handed over a substantial RM50,000 check to help Palestinians in Gaza, marking a significant milestone for his brand: selling one million lipsticks on TikTok.

The social media heavyweight, who commands 3.6 million TikTok followers and 834,000 on Instagram, donated through Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM), a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing socio-economic development solutions specifically for the people of Gaza.

The timing wasn’t coincidental.

It came as Malaysia buzzes with talk about the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) and the 23 Malaysians who were detained by Israeli forces.

“This donation is more meaningful because it comes from the brand and our customers. The RM50,000 includes proceeds from people buying our lipsticks,” Zahrin explained.

Challenging Fellow Entrepreneurs to Step Up

The 2023 TikTok Creator of the Year winner isn’t stopping there.

He’s already eyeing next month for another round of giving, possibly channelling funds through singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza’s Yayasan Nurjiwa foundation or other local charities.

I want to balance helping people abroad with helping those at home.

Zahrin, whose real name is Mohamad Anas Zahrin Atan, is throwing down the gauntlet to other business owners.

He wants fellow entrepreneurs to step up and follow his lead, regardless of the size or scope of their contributions.

I’m sure other product founders care too. When something like this gets attention, hopefully others will take initiative to do the same thing.

His cosmetics brand, launched in August 2017, has been climbing ever since, and now he’s proving that selling lipstick and supporting causes can go hand in hand—one million units at a time.

Fundraising Campaign Gains Momentum

The donation comes as CGM continues its ambitious fundraising campaign for the GSF mission.

As of 3 October, the campaign has raised RM5,349,882.00, achieving 76.4% of its RM7 million target.

The organisation is calling for sustained commitment from Malaysians to support Gaza despite the recent detention of 20 Malaysian activists by Israeli forces.

Following the success of Western-led GSF efforts, Malaysian organisers are now preparing to lead the next wave of humanitarian missions through Sumud Nusantara and regional partners.

The campaign emphasises that significant funding is needed to launch subsequent flotilla waves that Southeast Asian nations will lead.

Supporters can contribute through sumudnusantara.com as part of the broader #Stand4Palestine and #NusantaraForGaza movements.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Mingguan Wanita.

