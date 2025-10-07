Malaysian Activist Fires Back At Gaza Flotilla Critics With Point-By-Point Takedown

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian activist has delivered a blistering response to critics questioning the motives of Malaysians arrested by Israeli forces during the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) aid to Gaza, systematically dismantling accusations that the mission was a publicity stunt.

Writing under the name “A Malaysian Who Still Believes in Humanity,” Khairul Azri responded to a viral Facebook post by “Sceptical Malaysian” that raised 10 pointed questions about the activists’ legal status, funding, and intentions.

The response clarifies that the activists never entered Israel voluntarily—they were intercepted 90 nautical miles from Gaza in international waters, making their detention legally questionable under maritime law.

They were taken there by force, abducted from international waters during an unlawful military operation.

Part of a Global Movement Since 2010

The mission was part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s (FFC) 37th humanitarian voyage, involving participants from 44 countries who had been vetted by international NGOs working in conjunction with UN networks.

FFC is a grassroots international solidarity movement established in 2010, organised to send boats to Gaza as part of the Gaza Freedom Flotillas.

The coalition has been coordinating various missions aimed at supporting the Palestinian cause, including the recent Madleen and Handala missions, with participation from nearly 150 individuals from 30 different countries.

Previous flotillas have faced violent interception, including the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident, where nine activists were killed.

Transparency in Funding and Mission

Funding was secured through transparent crowdfunding and registered NGOs.

Financial statements and passenger lists were also made publicly available before departure.

The activists carried medical supplies, nutritional supplements, and non-perishable food for Gaza residents, not themselves.

Khairul’s response also addresses criticism about the activists’ calm demeanour during detention, explaining they were trained in non-violent civil resistance.

Calm does not mean fake. It means discipline under threat.

The Real Questions We Should Be Asking

In response to accusations of scripted responses, Khairul notes that similar testimonies from multiple detainees actually strengthen credibility rather than weaken it—standard journalism practice when witnesses describe identical treatment.

The activist flips the questioning back on critics.

Instead of asking who paid for the boat, ask why aid to Gaza still needs boats in 2025. Instead of mocking those who sailed, ask why armed soldiers board civilian vessels in open sea.

The response concludes by challenging Malaysian society’s apparent scepticism toward humanitarian action.

When did compassion become something we had to apologise for?

READ MORE: [Watch] Universiti Malaya Declares Campus-Wide Solidarity With Palestine, Denies Blocking Student Rally

READ MORE: [Watch] The Spaghetti Sisters: How Three Malaysian Women Fed Pro-Palestine Protesters Outside The US Embassy

READ MORE: [Watch] Police Officer To Pro-Palestine Activists: ‘I Also Support Palestine, But Do It the Right Way’

READ MORE: Global Sumud Flotilla: Free Willy Intercepted By Israel, Volunteers To Be Deported To Europe

READ MORE: Thousands March To US Embassy In KL To Protest Israeli Interception Of Gaza Aid Flotilla

READ MORE: Malaysian Journalist Missing As Nine Compatriots Defy Israeli Threats To Gaza

READ MORE: [Watch] Malaysia Threatens Strong Protest If Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla

READ MORE: Malaysian Armed Forces Ready To Serve In Gaza As Peacekeepers

READ MORE: [Watch] Pro-Palestine Advocate Labels Malaysians Who Don’t Support Palestine As “Zionists”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.