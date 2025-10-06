[Watch] The Spaghetti Sisters: How Three Malaysian Women Fed Pro-Palestine Protesters Outside The US Embassy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When thousands gathered outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to protest for Palestine, three women showed up with something different—100 plates of free spaghetti.

Syima Alwi, 28, from Ipoh, teamed up with Kuala Lumpur locals Muna Musfirah, 32, and Erin Radzi, 37, to feed hungry protesters at the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) demonstration.

What started as a spontaneous act of kindness became their foray into activism.

“Witnessing how people unite regardless of age, race, religion and nationality that stood up with faith for what they believe in, really moved us,” the trio explained to TRP.

Knowing just to be there took a lot of effort and courage; it felt right to do something, even if it was as simple as giving out food.

From Kitchen to Streets

The women, who worked at a bakery in Ampang, had not planned this.

Like everyone else, they saw the Palestine news flooding social media and heard friends spreading word about the protest location and timing.

But instead of just showing up with signs, they fired up their stoves.

“Our first thought was honestly how can we be there and show support for the people who came together all in for the same reason,” they said.

If we can help in the smallest way, even if it was just distributing freshly cooked and packed meals, why not?

Spaghetti was the obvious choice—simple, filling, and easy to make in massive batches.

It is a menu that is easy to make in large batches, so we knew we could offer it to a lot more people.

#globalsumudflotilla #GazaUnderAttack ♬ original sound – Shinichi Kee Soon @shinichikeesoon Kind-hearted ladies from a bakery in Ampang are serving free spaghetti at the KL protest! 🍝 Anti-Israel demo outside US Embassy got chaotic when protesters blocked roads and clashed with police. They're protesting Israel's detention of flotilla activists today. Cik adik baik hati dari kedai roti di Ampang bagi spaghetti percuma kat protest anti-Israel depan Kedutaan AS KL hari ni! 🍝✊ #FreePalestine

Beyond Borders, Beyond Politics

For these women, Palestine isn’t just a political cause—it’s personal; as Muslims, watching the daily suffering hits different.

“We couldn’t imagine how our brothers and sisters have to live under constant fear and struggling for basic rights from one day to another, not knowing if they will be alive the next minute of their life,” they said.

The Palestinian cause is all about humanity.

But their activism doesn’t stop at protests.

Every week, they cook and bake meals to distribute free around Kuala Lumpur to anyone who needs them; it’s their regular gig—feeding people, no questions asked.

Seeing people struggle for basic meals hits them hard.

Deep inside, we definitely feel these mixed emotions, thinking of how some people are fighting to make it through the day, while others don’t even have to worry about it.

That reality check drives their weekly food distribution and explains why they showed up to the protest with hot meals instead of just slogans.

(From left) Syima, Muna and Erin proudly display the Palestinian flag during the GSF protest outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

First Time, Not Last Time

This Palestine protest marked their first time mixing food with activism, but they’re already planning more.

“We are looking forward and excited to support more causes in the near future and continue giving back to the community,” they said.

Their approach is simple: small kitchen, big hearts, and Islamic teachings that prioritise empathy and humanity above everything else.

“We might not be able to fix everything, but from our small kitchen with a shared passion for baking and cooking, we do our very best,” they explained.

In a world of hashtag activism and keyboard warriors, three Malaysian women proved that sometimes the most potent protest tool isn’t a megaphone—it’s a plate of spaghetti served with genuine care.

Malaysian Volunteers Return Home

Meanwhile, 23 Malaysian volunteers involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission are expected to fly home from Istanbul as early as today, according to Malaysia’s Consul General Ahmad Amiri Abu Bakar.

The volunteers, including singer Nur Heliza Helmi and her sister, were detained by Israeli authorities last Thursday before being taken to Ketziot prison in the Negev desert.

They arrived in Istanbul yesterday (October 5) after being released by Israeli authorities, flying on Turkish Airlines flight TK6921 from Eilat at 1:40 p.m. local time.

Ahmad Amiri revealed the volunteers were starving during detention, given only toilet water to drink, and arrived wearing only prison clothes before being served Malaysian cuisine, including white rice, turmeric fried chicken, and sambal belacan.

The consulate opened its office today to help the volunteers contact their families and provided computers for communication.

All volunteers are reported to be in good health and still possess their passports, with the hope of returning to Malaysia as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the patron of Sumud Nusantara, spoke to them by phone to provide encouragement and support.

Brutal Treatment Revealed

Reports have emerged of brutal treatment suffered by the activists, with actress Ardell Aryana being punched in the face and having her hair pulled during the Israeli military’s interception of their vessel.

Ardell is currently receiving medical treatment at an Istanbul hospital for injuries sustained during detention and low blood pressure issues.

Male volunteers, including PU Rahmat, were forced to strip naked to humiliate them, while female activists were given toilet water to drink in prison.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who remains detained, was reportedly dragged across floors and forced to kiss the Israeli flag as a form of degradation.

Malaysian lawyers plan to file a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the UN Human Rights Council based on evidence of the mistreatment.

Of the 462 Global Sumud Flotilla participants, only 134 have been released so far, with 328 still imprisoned by Israeli authorities.

READ MORE: [Watch] Police Officer To Pro-Palestine Activists: ‘I Also Support Palestine, But Do It the Right Way’

READ MORE: Global Sumud Flotilla: Free Willy Intercepted By Israel, Volunteers To Be Deported To Europe

READ MORE: Thousands March To US Embassy In KL To Protest Israeli Interception Of Gaza Aid Flotilla

READ MORE: Malaysian Journalist Missing As Nine Compatriots Defy Israeli Threats To Gaza

READ MORE: [Watch] Malaysia Threatens Strong Protest If Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla

READ MORE: Malaysian Armed Forces Ready To Serve In Gaza As Peacekeepers

READ MORE: [Watch] Pro-Palestine Advocate Labels Malaysians Who Don’t Support Palestine As “Zionists”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.