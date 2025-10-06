Malaysians Rally Behind Detained Greta Thunberg

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians have expressed overwhelming concern and solidarity for climate activist Greta Thunberg following reports of her alleged mistreatment during detention.

Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support for the 22-year-old Swedish activist, who was largely unknown to some Malaysians when she first became famous for her climate activism, with many now condemning what they describe as inhumane treatment.

Facebook user Dyna Najwa, while praising Thunberg’s strategic role in organising the flotilla, also expressed outrage over her treatment: “The autistic girl who made the world jealous… and now they torture her for standing up for humanity.”

Najwa praised what she described as Thunberg’s multi-layered approach.

First, she sent influencers and media so that the world would know what was happening, allowing those on land to take action if there were problems. Then she mobilised ships with doctors and professional humanitarian teams to provide treatment when they arrive.

Turkish journalist Ersin Celik claimed he witnessed Israeli forces mistreat the Swedish campaigner, while Italian journalist Lorenzo Agostino told Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu that Thunberg was “humiliated and wrapped in an Israeli flag and exhibited like a trophy.”

Malaysian activist Hazwani Helmi and American participant Windfield Beaver provided similar testimonies, with Beaver stating Thunberg was “treated terribly” and “used as propaganda.”

Deportation Process Continues Amid Tensions

According to The Times of Israel, Thunberg was scheduled to be deported from Israel today (6 October) on a flight to Athens, along with some 70 other flotilla activists expected to leave for Greece, where they could catch flights to their home countries.

The deportation process has not been without incident, with reports that one activist bit a prison staff member, causing delays in the deportation proceedings.

Those flying out of Israel on Monday included 28 French citizens, 27 Greeks, 15 Italians, and nine Swedes.

Meanwhile, 21 Spaniards had returned to Spain separately on Sunday (5 October).

However, the release still left several foreigners in Israeli custody, including 28 Spanish nationals.

All detainees had been aboard the 42-vessel GSF carrying activists and politicians who aimed to breach Israel’s blockade to deliver aid to Gaza, where the United Nations (UN) says famine has taken hold—a charge that Israel rejects.

Israel’s foreign ministry has dismissed the mistreatment claims as “complete lies,” maintaining that all detainees were treated according to law.

Spiritual Awakening: Italian Activist Embraces Islam in Israeli Custody

Meanwhile, Malaysian social media is also abuzz following reports that an Italian activist aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) embraced Islam while detained by Israeli forces during a humanitarian mission to Gaza.

Tommaso Bortolazzi, captain of the Maria Cristin vessel and an Italian activist participating in the humanitarian flotilla, accepted Islam during his detention, sparking widespread discussion across Malaysian online platforms.

The news of Bortolazzi’s conversion has resonated deeply with Malaysian Muslims, who see it as a powerful testament to finding faith even in the most challenging circumstances.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God)… Italian activist Tommaso Bortolazzi, captain of the Maria Cristin ship in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission, is among those who embraced Islam during detention,” posted Facebook user Zusdin Kembali.

The captain’s spiritual journey occurred while Israeli forces held him after the flotilla was intercepted en route to delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

