Local Council Just Told Car Shops To Stop Being Parking Spot Bullies

The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) just dropped the hammer on one of Malaysia’s most annoying urban problems: car repair shops, car washes, and auto accessory stores that treat public parking spots like their personal driveways.

These businesses will be required to rent two to three parking spaces in front of their shops.

No more putting out traffic cones.

No more parking their beat-up Kancils to “reserve” spots.

No more acting like they own the street.

The official notice is crystal clear: comply or face enforcement action.

This isn’t a suggestion—it’s mandatory.

Every Driver’s Nightmare: The Phantom Parking Space

Anyone who drives in Malaysia knows the frustration.

You’re circling the block looking for parking, spot what looks like an empty space, only to find it’s been claimed by some auto shop owner who thinks running a business gives them squatter’s rights to public property.

The new rule, which has been in effect since August, aims to ensure a smoother traffic flow and protect public interest.

Translation: stop letting these guys freeload off taxpayer-funded infrastructure.

Such an act is also considered an offence under Section 50 (3) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The Internet Is Here for It

Malaysians are celebrating as if their team had just won the World Cup.

Comments are flooding in with variations of “FINALLY!” and “This should be nationwide!”

One user summed up the collective mood: “Good policy. Almost every repair shop just takes over parking spots for free. Every time I look for parking and see an empty spot, it turns out it’s just the repair shop being selfish.”

Another chimed in: “Corner units should have to rent six spots”—apparently, even this crackdown isn’t harsh enough for some people.

The consensus is clear: Malaysians are tired of businesses privatising public spaces without paying a cent.

Now, at least one local council is making them put their money where their cones are.

Whether this spreads to other areas remains to be seen, but if public reaction is any indication, MPAJ has just become the hero Malaysia didn’t know it needed.

