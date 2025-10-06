Activist Firdaus Wong Blasts Tourism Ministry’s Single Halloween Post

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s Tourism Ministry is facing criticism on social media for “promoting Halloween” while critics slam the government for seemingly sidelining authentic Malaysian celebrations, such as Deepavali.

The drama unfolded when the official Malaysia Tourism account shared a post about “Nights of Fright 11” at Sunway Lagoon – a full-blown Halloween horror attraction running from 26 September to 2 November, complete with “spookier attractions that bring your nightmares to life.”

Leading the backlash is Firdaus Wong, a prominent Muslim convert and preacher who’s become a vocal critic of what he sees as Malaysia’s cultural sellout.

Wong didn’t hold back, firing off a scathing post asking: “Since when is Halloween part of Malaysian culture?”

Wong slammed the ministry for eroding Malaysian identity in pursuit of being “the most harmonious and tolerant” country, sarcastically asking if the government would next promote “voodoo” as part of “Malaysia Truly Asia.”

Halloween isn’t even from Asia, bro.

The Deepavali Disrespect

The criticism intensified when some Malaysians joined the pile-on.

One commenter said: “The bigger question is why is the ministry promoting Halloween over Deepavali?”

They pointed out that Deepavali – the Festival of Lights celebrated by Indians – actually falls on 21 October, before Halloween, yet receives minimal promotion.

“It is part of our cultural identity with the oil lamps, rangoli, vibrant colour combinations, sweet Indian snacks, temple decorations,” one commenter wrote.

There is much to promote… the DISRESPECT.

Critics also slammed the ministry for promoting partnerships with Starbucks – a brand some Malaysians are boycotting due to its involvement in Middle East politics.

The controversy has escalated to calls for an official investigation, with user kiyoshi.faiz tagging the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to investigate the Tourism Minister.

Some critics took a personal approach, with user achik_hasif suggesting that the ministry’s decisions stemmed from “meetings where they drink alcohol, so they get dizzy planning these programs.”

@malaysia.corporat BOD TOURISM MALAYSIA BENDAHARI PEMUDA UMNO! Dr Akmal marah kepada Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing Menteri MOTAC. Ada hidangan arak dalam majlis Tourism Malaysia. Tapi tahu tak siapa BOD Tourism? Naim Moktar anak Bung Moktar yang juga Bendahari Pemuda UMNO Malaysia. Mengapa Dr Akmal tak call dan whataps Naim Bung Moktar saja! dan jika tahu jawapan desaklah Naim letak jawatan. sebab malu saja ♬ News, news, seriousness, tension(1077866) – Lyrebirds music

