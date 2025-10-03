[Watch] Police Officer To Pro-Palestine Activists: ‘I Also Support Palestine, But Do It the Right Way’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian police officer offered compassionate words to two detained pro-Palestine activists, declaring his own support for the Palestinian cause while emphasising the importance of lawful protest.

In a video posted on social media by the Kuala Lumpur police today (3 October), an inspector can be heard giving fatherly advice to the activists before their release on police bail.

Rather than simply processing their release, the officer took time to share his perspective on balancing personal beliefs with legal responsibilities.

I am also Malay, I am also Muslim, and I also support Palestine. But we must do it the right way.

His words to the pair struck a chord with viewers who praised his empathetic approach to law enforcement – many praising how he demonstrated that law enforcement officers can share protesters’ sentiments while still upholding their duty to maintain public order.

The moment of human connection came after the two Malaysian activists, aged 23 and 32, were arrested during a pro-Palestine demonstration outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

The arrests occurred during what began as a peaceful assembly around noon on Thursday (2 October), with approximately 50 participants at the time.

Traffic Blockade Leads to Arrests, Officer Injured

According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus, tensions escalated when some protesters began blocking traffic on Jalan Tun Razak in front of the US Embassy.

Fadil reminded organisers and participants to comply with all regulations during assemblies, in line with constitutional rights to peaceful assembly.

During the incident, a police officer sustained mouth injuries after being elbowed by a participant while maintaining security at the scene.

The two men have been investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing police officers in the execution of their duties.

SUARAM, PSM Condemn Arrests as Protest Linked to Gaza Flotilla

Fadil added that the police respect Malaysians’ freedom to assemble peacefully and are ready to provide cooperation and security support, while warning of firm action against anyone who violates the law.

Human rights group SUARAM and Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) have called for the immediate release of the activists, with one identified as Kamal.

Both organisations criticised the arrests, arguing that peaceful assembly is a fundamental right.

The protest was held in solidarity with Palestine, coinciding with Malaysia’s involvement in the Global Sumud Flotilla initiative.

PSM deputy chairman S. Arutchelvan called on the police not to give special treatment to the American embassy and to allow Malaysians to protest in front of embassies as part of their constitutional rights.

