Sarawak Couple Appeals For Help As Baby Needs Life-Saving Liver Transplant

A Sarawak couple is desperately seeking financial assistance for their 69-day-old baby, who needs a life-saving liver transplant in Shanghai, China.

Baby Tino Wong Huan Yan was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, a rare condition affecting the bile ducts, and underwent Kasai surgery (surgical treatment for infants) at 69 days old.

However, his liver has suffered irreversible damage and is rapidly deteriorating.

“Unfortunately, his liver has sustained irreparable damage and his liver function is declining rapidly,” said Dr Tee Chun Wei, a pediatric gastroenterologist at University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), in a statement.

He needs a liver transplant to improve his health and prevent complications such as infections, esophageal bleeding, multiple organ failure and death.

Parents Struggle with Medical Costs

Tino’s father, Wong Sie Deng, runs a food stall while his mother, Ngu Fui Ting, works as an office administrator.

Together, they earn about RM6,000 monthly – far short of the estimated RM185,000 needed for the transplant.

The substantial sum covers pre-surgery tests for both the patient and the donor, medical imaging, nutritional support, and the transplant procedure itself.

The Sibu-based family is now preparing Tino for the liver transplant at a specialised centre in Shanghai, but the financial burden is overwhelming.

Medical Foundation Steps In

Dr Tee has appealed to the Community Care Enrichment Programme (CCEP) Foundation for financial aid to cover Tino’s ongoing medical treatment, including the transplant procedure and nutritional support.

The public’s donations and support will help Tino receive the necessary treatment to improve his health and quality of life, Dr Tee said.

With time, your generosity and support during this challenging time will make a life-saving difference in Tino’s journey toward recovery.

Those wishing to contribute can make a donation through the CCEP Foundation (RHB Bank: 26219300009342).

For more information, contact University Malaya Medical Centre or call 010-2798849.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Utusan Borneo.

