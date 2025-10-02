Year 4 Student Dies After Collapsing In School Toilet In Seremban

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 10-year-old Year 4 student died after being found unconscious in a school toilet in Seremban on Wednesday (Oct 1).

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the police received a report about the incident at 1:19 pm, when the boy was receiving initial treatment at a nearby private medical centre.

“The victim was taken to the medical centre by a discipline teacher, but the attending doctor confirmed that the victim had died,” he said in a statement.

Initial investigations found that the victim was discovered unconscious in the school toilet before being brought to the medical centre.

Authorities Determine Cause of Death, Warn Against Speculation

Alzafny said a post-mortem was conducted at Rembau Hospital to determine the cause of death.

The case is being investigated under Section 507C of the Penal Code (criminal intimidation).

Police have advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information about the incident.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the ministry is leaving the investigation entirely to the police and emphasised that it will be conducted transparently.

At this stage, the Education Ministry is focusing on psychosocial processes and emotional support for students and teachers at the school.

The student’s death has heightened public sensitivity around school safety issues, particularly following the tragic case of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, who died in July after falling from her school hostel in Sabah amid allegations of bullying that led to nationwide protests and calls for education reform.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Bernama.

