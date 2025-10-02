[Watch] Dashcam Captures Final Moments Before Military Truck Plunges Into Ravine, Killing One Soldier

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The final moments before a Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) truck crashed and plunged into a ravine along the North-South Expressway, killing one soldier and injuring six others, were captured on dashcam footage that has since circulated online.

The footage shows the military truck navigating a winding, downhill section of the highway in heavy rain near the Menora Tunnel at KM 257, northbound, on Tuesday evening.

Visibility appears severely limited due to the weather conditions.

The victim has been identified as Ruzaimi Md Shariff; his body has been sent to Kuala Kangsar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed the identity when contacted, adding that other details remain under investigation.

Truck Loses Control on Rain-Soaked Highway, Plunges into 20-Foot Ravine

The crash occurred around 5 pm when the truck, carrying seven soldiers, skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine approximately six meters deep.

The accident happened on a curved, downhill stretch of road during heavy rainfall.

According to sources, the military truck was travelling from the 2nd Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment (2RRD) camp in Ipoh to the 9th Battalion RRD camp in Taiping when the accident occurred.

Kuala Kangsar District Police Chief ACP Heisham Harun said preliminary investigations indicated that the military truck had lost control, veered to the left side of the road, overturned, and fallen into a 20-foot-deep ravine.

As a result of the accident, two victims sustained serious injuries, four victims sustained minor injuries, and one victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police Launch Investigation, Seek Public Information

Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Perak director Sayani Saidon said they received an emergency call about the incident at 4.59 pm.

Rescue teams from Kuala Kangsar and Meru Raya fire stations were dispatched to the scene. The deceased victim was successfully extracted at 5.54 pm, and another injured victim was successfully extracted at 6.14 pm.

All victims were taken to Kuala Kangsar Hospital and Taiping Hospital for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police have requested that anyone with information related to the accident contact Inspector Amaliena Azman, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of Kuala Kangsar District, at 05-7762222.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Bernama.

