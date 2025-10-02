Malaysian Journalist Missing As Nine Compatriots Defy Israeli Threats To Gaza

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian journalist is among those whose whereabouts remain unknown after Israeli forces intercepted multiple ships in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission, amid growing public discourse over the incident.

Razali Awang Abdullah, a senior editor at Malaysia Gazette and former war correspondent for TV3, was aboard the vessel Inana, which lost contact with the Sumud Nusantara Control Centre (SNCC) following the Israeli interception.

He was also formerly an editor at the TRP’s Bahasa Melayu desk.

The veteran journalist had been actively documenting his journey with the flotilla on social media before communication was severed.

According to the official SNCC report earlier today (2 October), the situation is more severe than initially reported:

As of 10:44 AM Malaysian time, 14 flotilla ships have been intercepted, with 12 Malaysian citizens confirmed detained aboard various vessels, including:

Sirius : Muhammad Haikal Abdullah, Muhammad Muaz Zainal Abiddin, Mohammad Zulfadhli Khiruddin, Mohd Rusydi Ramli

: Muhammad Haikal Abdullah, Muhammad Muaz Zainal Abiddin, Mohammad Zulfadhli Khiruddin, Mohd Rusydi Ramli Alma : Ahmad Musa Alnuwayri Kamaruzaman, Ilylia Balqis Suhaimi, Sul Aidil Sudi

: Ahmad Musa Alnuwayri Kamaruzaman, Ilylia Balqis Suhaimi, Sul Aidil Sudi Huga : Nur Fazelah Mad Tahil (Zizi Kirana)

: Nur Fazelah Mad Tahil (Zizi Kirana) Grande Blu : Danish Nazran Murad, Nurfarahin Romli (Farah Lee)

: Danish Nazran Murad, Nurfarahin Romli (Farah Lee) Hio: Nur Heliza Helmi, Nur Hazwani Afiqah Helmi

Two Malaysians cannot be contacted:

Mikeno : Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin (Ardell Aryana)

: Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin (Ardell Aryana) Inana: Razali Awang

Nine Malaysians are not yet intercepted and are continuing to Gaza despite being ordered by Israeli forces not to proceed:

Free Willy : Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli, Muhammad Hareez Adzrami (Haroqs), Taufiq Mohd Razif

: Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli, Muhammad Hareez Adzrami (Haroqs), Taufiq Mohd Razif Estrella : Rahmat Ikhsan Mohd Sofyan (PU Rahmat), Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Norazman Ishak, Mohd Asmawi bin Mukhtar

: Rahmat Ikhsan Mohd Sofyan (PU Rahmat), Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Norazman Ishak, Mohd Asmawi bin Mukhtar Fair Lady: Muhammad Abdullah (Ustaz Muhammad Kechik), Zainal Rashid Ahmad (ZRA)

Timeline of events:

1:20 AM Malaysian time : First intimidation occurred against the ships Alma and Sirius

: First intimidation occurred against the ships Alma and Sirius Position : International waters, 80 nautical miles from Gaza

: International waters, 80 nautical miles from Gaza Tactics used : Water cannons, communication jamming, including CCTV and radio

: Water cannons, communication jamming, including CCTV and radio Israeli forces ordered ships to change course from Gaza via radio to unconfirmed locations

SNCC confirmed receiving SOS emergency reports from Malaysian delegates reporting approximately 10 Israeli military vessels in the area.

The command centre reported that 201 out of 497 flotilla participants, including the 12 Malaysians (seven men and five women), are believed to be detained by Israeli forces.

Malaysia Condemns ‘Criminal Aggression’ as International Legal Coalition Coordinates Rescue Efforts

The Malaysian government has strongly condemned what it described as “criminal and cowardly acts of aggression” by Israeli forces.

A legal team led by Tuan Azril from Centre for Human Rights Research & Advocacy (CENTHRA) is stationed in Amman, Jordan, coordinating legal matters for Malaysian delegates and the flotilla.

The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel (ADALAH) has also been appointed as the official legal representative specifically for Malaysian delegates facing interrogation and detention situations.

The incident has generated significant discussion across Malaysian social media platforms, with SNCC emphasising the importance of referring only to official sources to avoid misinformation that could benefit “Zionist propaganda.”

SNCC confirmed no gunfire was reported and denied speculation about the torture of Malaysian delegates.

The command centre will conduct three daily media briefings at 10:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m.

The GSF involves legal teams from 45 countries now on standby, with the mission aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

READ MORE: 12 Malaysians On Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained By Israeli Forces

READ MORE: [Watch] Malaysia Threatens Strong Protest If Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla

READ MORE: Malaysian Armed Forces Ready To Serve In Gaza As Peacekeepers

READ MORE: [Watch] Pro-Palestine Advocate Labels Malaysians Who Don’t Support Palestine As “Zionists”

READ MORE: [Watch] Malaysian Activists Report Attacks On Gaza Aid Flotilla In Mediterranean

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.