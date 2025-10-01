[Watch] Malaysia Threatens Strong Protest If Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia will launch strong protests if Israel intercepts or seizes ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) humanitarian mission to Gaza, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre at the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) Central Warehouse on Tuesday (30 September), Anwar said diplomatic efforts with various countries, including world powers, would also be mobilised.

“We will launch strong and comprehensive protests and I will make every effort to contact all parties, including countries that have proposed (peace) initiatives, particularly Italy, Spain and Turkey, as well as with support from China,” he said.

We also see the capabilities and efforts put forward by France and Saudi Arabia, which we also contacted because they want to propose peace (proposals).

Anwar stressed the importance of maintaining close ties with Western countries, Arab nations and other major powers, including the United States, to ensure Palestinian voices are heard internationally.

“Relations with Western countries, Arab countries and the region are important, including the United States,” he said.

I hope our friends on the battlefield are not the same as the chatter here, (because) they understand the meaning of negotiations and pressure for world leaders, especially the United States, to accept the reality and demands of the world community.

Malaysia Backs 45-Nation Flotilla As Anwar Seeks Trump Talks On Gaza Solution

The Prime Minister said he hoped his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the 47th ASEAN Summit in October would achieve an effective solution to end the Gaza conflict.

He said while the solution might not satisfy all parties, Malaysia’s basic demand remains clear – an immediate halt to violent attacks on Gaza.

What we ask first is to stop the violent attacks on Gaza, Palestine, guarantee their independence as a sovereign state and immediately expedite humanitarian and medical aid to Palestine, especially Gaza.

A total of 34 Malaysians are participating in the GSF mission, which is part of an initiative by activists from 45 countries, led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, as they sail to Gaza to break the blockade on the territory.

Track humanitarian vessels heading to Gaza in real-time https://t.co/Sq3pUrUx3e — Shinichi Kee Soon (@ShinichiKeeSoon) October 1, 2025

The flotilla has previously faced various obstacles, including drone attacks.

Malaysia became the first country to recognise the mission through the Prime Minister’s support.

The GSF voyage across the Mediterranean Sea carries food supplies, medicines and peace messages calling for an end to war and the hunger crisis, while demanding the opening of a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

It is currently around 120 nautical miles from the Gaza shoreline.

