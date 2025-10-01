Seven Hours, RM20: A Malaysian Mover’s Crushing Experience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman posted on Threads about her husband’s first day as a part-time mover in Penang.

He worked seven hours, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., moving sofas and wardrobes.

When he finished, the homeowner said, “Brother, it’s not much work, no need to pay,” and went inside.

The homeowner’s younger brother eventually came out and gave him RM20.

The woman, posting under athiirahzainal, said her husband initially kept quiet about what happened.

She had to press him for details at home.

I felt so sorry seeing his face. How could they treat someone like that? We wouldn’t do that to others.

Viral Reactions and Lessons Learned

The post received over three thousand likes and hundreds of comments.

Reactions split predictably – some criticised the husband for not negotiating payment beforehand.

“Stupid for not asking about payment before accepting the job,” one user wrote.

Others offered advice for future jobs, including setting prices upfront, charging by the hour, and taking deposits.

One commenter noted that RM20 for seven hours equals RM2.85 per hour and called it “extremely cheap.”

Another pointed out that “even daily maids earn a minimum of RM20 per hour.”

In follow-up posts, the woman thanked supporters and acknowledged her husband’s inexperience with pricing such services, clarified that the homeowner was not someone they knew personally, and said the couple would treat this as a learning experience.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.