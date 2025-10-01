Malaysian Tourist Alleges Thai Hotel Broken Glass Scam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian traveller’s viral Facebook post has sparked widespread discussion after she alleged being targeted by what she claims is a systematic scam at Thai hotels, where she says guests are being falsely accused of breaking glassware and charged damage fees.

Nina Mei, posting on Facebook, detailed her alleged experiences at what she claims were two different Thai hotels.

“I’m absolutely livid right now!” she wrote, describing how she alleges hotels wait until checkout to spring fake damage claims on unsuspecting guests.

According to Mei’s post, here’s how she claims it works: After guests check out, the hotel staff allegedly claim they found broken glasses in the room and demand immediate payment – typically 60 baht (approximately RM7.78).

She suggests the timing is deliberate, claiming travellers rushing to catch flights rarely have time to argue.

“They love pulling this dirty trick,” Mei wrote in her post.

They wait until you’re checking out, then accuse you of breaking glasses and demand compensation.

When Hotels Become Highway Robbers

Mei claims her first encounter involved accusations of stealing glassware.

She says she fought back and refused to pay, and alleges the hotel eventually backed down.

However, she reports the second incident caught her during a flight departure rush, leaving no time to dispute what she calls a bogus charge.

The comments on Nina’s post include claims from other travellers who allege similar experiences:

One commenter alleged being accused of stealing towels in Betong and being charged 100 baht (approximately RM12.96)

Another claimed being hit with accusations of stealing a 42-inch TV and demanded over RM2,000 in compensation

Multiple commenters reported allegations of missing bathrobes

Traveller’s Precautionary Advice

Mei’s suggestions for future travellers include:

Taking photos or videos of rooms before checking out

Having hotel cleaning staff witness the room’s condition

Not allowing staff to rush the checkout process

“It doesn’t matter which hotel,” she warned in her post.

This isn’t just one place doing this. You need to be alert no matter where you stay.

At the time of writing, the post has garnered nearly 2,000 reactions and 647 comments, with many sharing what they claim are similar experiences across different Thai destinations.

Her story particularly resonates given that many Malaysians love holidaying in Thailand, making her warning especially relevant to frequent cross-border travellers who regularly visit the popular destination.

Disclaimer: These allegations are based solely on social media posts and have not been independently verified. No hotels have been contacted for response, and no official complaints or investigations have been confirmed. The claims represent one traveller’s account of her alleged experiences and subsequent social media discussion.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.