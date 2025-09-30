[Watch] Anthony Loke Under Fire For Child Seat Comments After Fatal Toll Plaza Crash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has found himself in hot water after comments linking a baby’s death in a highway crash to the absence of a child car seat, with critics accusing him of victim-blaming and insensitivity.

The controversy erupted following Loke’s remarks about the recent fatal accident at the Bukit Kajang toll plaza, where a one-year-old boy died after being thrown from a vehicle when a lorry with brake failure crashed into four cars.

“I’m not blaming the victims or parents, but this is an important reminder to everyone,” Loke said at a press conference.

Imagine if the baby had been in a child seat – most likely he wouldn’t have been thrown out and his life could have been saved.

Public Anger Boils Over

The comments triggered a fierce backlash on social media, with users calling the minister “stupid” and “insensitive” for focusing on the child seat issue rather than the lorry’s mechanical failure.

Facebook comments on news posts about Loke’s statement revealed deep public frustration. “The minister is talking rubbish… the lorry’s brakes failed, why blame the baby seat?” wrote one user, garnering hundreds of likes.

Another commenter accused Loke of deflecting attention from enforcement failures: “So many lorries with problems are still on the road… where is JPJ (Road Transport Department)? Why no action taken?”

The criticism reflects broader public scepticism about government priorities, with many viewing the child seat mandate – which carries fines of up to RM300 – as another revenue-generating measure rather than a genuine safety initiative.

Among those criticising Loke is former UMNO supreme council member Hizatul Isham Abdul Jalil, who took to social media to challenge the minister’s focus.

The former Barisan Nasional Selangor information chief also urged Loke to concentrate on the lorry as the main factor behind the toddler being thrown from the vehicle, questioning whether a child seat would have made any difference given the severity of the impact.

The Technical Reality

However, road safety data supports Loke’s underlying message.

According to the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), proper use of child restraints can reduce fatal injuries by up to 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers aged 1-4 years.

The physics are straightforward: in a collision, an unrestrained child becomes a projectile.

At just 50km/h, a 10kg child generates the same force as a 500kg weight in a crash.

Despite child car seats becoming mandatory in January 2020, the government postponed enforcement indefinitely after a six-month grace period, and was still studying how to implement the rule as of 2023.

At the same time, Loke emphasised that the lorry had valid permits and recent Puspakom inspection certificates, but noted that ongoing maintenance was necessary.

The lorry driver himself reportedly had to jump out to save himself because the brakes failed.

Media Coverage Fuels Public Perception Issues

Police investigations into the crash continue, with technical verification of the lorry’s brake failure still pending.

The transport company involved operates just two lorries with valid permits, making this incident particularly striking as a cautionary tale for the industry.

For now, Loke’s comments serve as an uncomfortable reminder that road safety involves both systemic issues, such as vehicle maintenance and enforcement, and individual choices, like using child seats.

The minister’s comments highlight the delicate balance politicians must strike when discussing road safety.

While technically correct about the effectiveness of child seats, the timing and context made his remarks appear tone-deaf to grieving families and frustrated citizens.

The general public, focusing on media coverage that emphasised child seats over brake failure, also contributed to the public perception that Loke was deflecting blame from systemic enforcement issues.

Remember when I said orang menyindir Anthony Loke jual nombor plate bukan sebab dia jual nombor plate tapi sebab isu-isu besar lain yang tidak selesai.



Dalam PC yang sama Anthony Loke cakap pasal child safety seat, dia ada jugak sentuh pasal lori tu punya brek tak berfungsi.… https://t.co/aOwMtmnZji pic.twitter.com/mD20aQ4hgu — Syahir (@syahirsyhr) September 30, 2025

