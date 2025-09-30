RM98 Pork Noodle Complaint: Receipt Shows More Items Than Customer Described

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A social media complaint about pork noodle pricing at a Mid Valley restaurant has drawn attention after users noticed discrepancies in the customer’s description of their order.

On September 28, Ronnie Khoo shared a receipt from Omega Pork Noodle at Mid Valley, claiming he paid RM98.15 for “two bowls of pork noodles” and expressing shock at the price using crying emojis and the Chinese phrase “吓死宝宝” (scared me to death).

However, the actual receipt shows the RM98.15 total was for a meal that included more than just noodles:

2 Large Pork Noodle Soups (RM22.50 each) – RM45.00

1 Fried Steamed Bun – RM11.90

1 Fried Fish Fillet – RM11.90

2 Cold Drink Sets – RM15.80

Subtotal: RM84.60

Plus 6% SST (RM5.08) and 10% service charge (RM8.46)

Final total: RM98.15

The receipt indicates the meal was for four people (Table Pax: 4).

Public Backlash and Price Comparison

Social media users quickly pointed out the discrepancy between the customer’s claim and what the receipt actually showed.

“The bill clearly shows RM45 for the noodles, why are you saying RM98?” commented one user.

Another noted: “The bill shows 2 bowls RM45, you write 2 bowls RM98…”

Some defended the overall value, with one commenter stating: “Two people eating with drinks and snacks for RM98++ is quite good.”

One customer shared their receipt from the same restaurant on the same day, showing a different pricing structure for a party of 3:

1 Noodles Only Big with pork soup, la-mian, and egg – RM13.50

2 Classic Pork Noodle Soups (RM14.90 each) – RM29.80

1 Cheezy Lobster Cake – RM7.50

2 Hot Drinks (RM2.99 each) – RM5.98

Subtotal: RM56.78

Plus 6% SST (RM3.41) and 10% service charge (RM5.68)

Final total: RM65.85

This comparison receipt demonstrates that the restaurant’s pricing appears consistent, with the main difference being the quantity and type of items ordered.

