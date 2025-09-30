Man Seeks Return Of RM1,400 After Wrong Bank Transfer In Melaka

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man in Melaka is appealing for help to recover RM1,400 after accidentally depositing the money into the wrong bank account at a cash deposit machine.

Raymond Bong made the error on 4 September at around 6:44 pm at a Maybank branch in Jalan Cheng.

According to a police report filed the same day, Bong made a one-digit mistake for the account number, pressing 6 instead of 9.

The Digital Hunt for Justice

Bank transaction records show the RM1,400 deposit was made using RM50 notes at the Maybank cash deposit machine.

Bong has since taken to social media to locate the account holder, identified as “Khoo Tiong Hee,” asking for the money to be returned.

In his Facebook post on 28 September, he provided his contact number and confirmed he had filed a police report.

“Does anyone know Khoo Tiong Hee? I need to find this person,” Bong wrote in Chinese, explaining the situation and requesting the return of his money.

Your Money, Their Account: A Modern Predicament

If you accidentally send money to the wrong bank account, the outcome depends on whether the account owner cooperates with you.

If the account owner agrees to return the money, your worries are over.

The bank will likely ask you to complete some forms to verify that you’re not a scammer, and once this is done, your money will be returned to you – obviously, the best-case scenario.

However, things get more complicated if the account owner refuses to cooperate, potentially requiring you to hire a lawyer to send a formal demand letter that puts legal pressure on them to return your funds.

Know Your Rights: Legal Remedies for Banking Errors

Your legal options also depend on the amount of money transferred.

If you transferred more than RM5,000 and the recipient has no valid reason to keep your money or has been ignoring calls from the bank or police, you have the right to pursue legal action against them.

For smaller amounts under RM5,000, you can go to the nearest Magistrate’s Court and file a Small Claims Procedure to settle the dispute without the need for a lawyer.

According to lawyers, failing to return such money and using it can lead to criminal charges, as Section 424 of Malaysia’s Penal Code addresses the misappropriation and concealment of funds, making it a criminal offence to fraudulently conceal or remove property.

