[Watch] Man Loses RM100,000 Cash In Brazen Car Break-In After Bank Withdrawal In JB

A man fell victim to an organised robbery gang who made off with RM100,000 in cash after smashing his car window in broad daylight, in an incident that took place yesterday in Taman Perling, Johor Bahru.

The victim, James Khoo, had withdrawn the large sum from a CIMB bank counter in Taman Johor Jaya on the morning of 25 September.

While making a stop to shop in Perling, robbers struck his parked vehicle in less than a minute.

In a detailed Facebook post that has gained widespread attention, Khoo described the terrifying experience as a “meticulously planned robbery case.”

After I withdrew RM100,000 cash from the CIMB Johor Jaya counter, I drove to Perling. When I stopped here to buy something, the robbers quickly smashed the car window and stole the cash in less than a minute!

According to dashcam footage reviewed by Khoo, one of the robbers – wearing a light blue shirt and face mask – approached the car window and forcefully pushed against it nine times before successfully breaking through and stealing the cash inside.

Suspected Inside Information

What alarmed Khoo most was discovering that two suspicious vehicles were already waiting beside his car outside the bank before he had even left the premises.

Where did they get this information? When I went to the bank to withdraw money, I didn’t inform anyone around me, and I didn’t make any appointment with the bank!

The victim described the robbery as “extremely professional” in execution.

Four people alighted from vehicles to carry out the theft before escaping in four separate cars, suggesting the criminal group consisted of at least eight people.

Public Warning and Call for Investigation

Khoo has lodged a police report and publicly released the license plate numbers of all four vehicles involved.

“I was fortunate that the cash was not on my person at the time, otherwise my personal safety would probably have been seriously threatened,” Khoo noted.

In his Facebook post, Khoo emphasised three key points:

Public Alert: “Remind the public to be highly vigilant” Suspected Inside Job: “We highly suspect these robbers may have been ‘waiting’ inside or around the bank, or even had access to information about cash withdrawers. This is definitely not coincidental. We hope the police and the bank will seriously investigate!” Call for Action: “We hope the police and relevant authorities take this seriously, solve the case quickly, and catch these criminals who brazenly commit crimes in Johor Bahru to restore public safety”

Khoo stressed that “this is not an isolated case, but a danger that could happen to anyone.

The police have officially confirmed the incident and launched an investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, with penalties including up to seven years imprisonment.

