[Watch] 10-Year Wait Ends In Tragedy As One-Year-Old Baby Dies In Toll Plaza Crash

A one-year-old baby boy, Amir Husayn, died in a four-vehicle collision at Bukit Kajang Toll Plaza.

It was later revealed that the parents had waited 10 years for their first child and were finally blessed with the birth of twin boys last year.

The heartbreaking incident has moved thousands online after a Good Samaritan shared the tragic moments on social media, revealing the family’s long journey to parenthood that ended in devastating loss.

Ridhwan Mohamad, who helped at the accident scene, shared the painful experience on TikTok of having to break the news to the grieving parents.

I helped the mother speak to her husband, who kept asking me about their child’s condition. Finally, I had to tell them their baby was gone. When I told them, they just wailed.

Ridhwan described helping to carry the baby into the ambulance while the mother repeatedly begged to see her child one last time.

A Decade of Hope, Moments of Despair

The tragedy became even more heartbreaking when the baby’s grandmother revealed the couple’s long struggle to have children.

When the ambulance arrived, I helped carry the baby inside while the mother kept pleading to see her child. Then the mother’s mother, who was sitting in the ambulance, told me they had been waiting 10 years to have this baby.

The story has touched thousands of Malaysians online, with many expressing sympathy for the family’s unimaginable loss.

Comments poured in with prayers for the baby’s soul and strength for the parents to endure this devastating trial.

Police have confirmed that a brake failure in a lorry caused the multi-vehicle collision that claimed the baby’s life.

The 42-year-old driver of the truck involved in the accident has been detained by the police for further investigation due to previous traffic offences and a drug-related history.

Father’s Anguish: “I Feel Regret Over What Happened”

The baby’s father, Amirul Ridzuan Abu Bakar, 39, expressed profound grief.

The university lecturer was in Kedah for work when he received an SOS message at 10:59 AM from his wife, Nurul Husna Khairuddin’s, phone.

He later learned from a stranger that his family had been involved in an accident while travelling to breakfast in TTDI Grove.

Amir Husayn died from internal bleeding after being thrown from the vehicle, while his twin brother Amir Hasan was treated and discharged the same evening.

The father recalled his son’s unusual behaviour that morning, eating carefully without making a mess “as if he knew he was going to ‘leave’.”

Amir Husayn was buried at the Sungai Kantan Muslim Cemetery, with his father expressing gratitude for public prayers.

Amirul requested continued support to help the family remain strong during this challenging time.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro.

