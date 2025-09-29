Ipoh Car Buyer Scammed: RM1,000 Deposit Lost, Stuck With Two Car Loans After Dealership Fraud

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A car buyer in Ipoh, Perak, has lost RM1,000 in deposit money and been left with two car loans after what appears to be a fraudulent scheme involving a car dealership sales representative.

The customer purchased a new car from a dealership branch in Jalan Kuala Kangsar, paying a RM1,000 deposit and trusting the sales consultant to handle the sale of their old vehicle for RM21,000 or more.

The sales representative issued a receipt for the deposit, showing payment to a motor company at another branch location, and promised that the proceeds from the old car would help pay off the customer’s existing loan.

However, problems began immediately after the handover when the sales representative became difficult to contact and delayed the promised payment for two months.

The old car was driven by “internal staff” without proper ownership transfer, leaving it dirty with the dashcam removed before being returned unsold.

This left the customer stuck with two car loans – one for the previous vehicle and another for the new car.

Dealership Denies Responsibility for “Fake” Receipt

When requesting a refund of the RM1,000 deposit, the customer discovered the receipt was allegedly fake as the reference number and amount didn’t match the branch’s records.

Dealership representatives denied responsibility, stating, “This money never entered our system. This is your private transfer problem; the company is not responsible.”

While claiming the sales representative “is not our employee,” dealership management failed to explain how they could issue company receipts without proper oversight.

A police report has been filed, and the victim shared the story publicly to warn other potential buyers.

Concerns were raised about why the company didn’t report the alleged fake receipt to the police, and questions remain about the lack of accountability for sales representatives’ promises.

