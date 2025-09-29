Chile–ASEAN Business Summit 2025 In Bangkok Highlights Malaysia Among Fastest-Growing Strategic Trade Partners

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile, through its export promotion bureau ProChile, recently registered the success of the Chile-ASEAN Business Summit 2025, running from 10-12 September at the Hyatt Regency Sukhumvit in Bangkok.

The landmark event, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Chile-Thailand Free Trade Agreement, is led by Chilean Vice Minister of International Economic Affairs Claudia Sanhueza and ProChile General Director Ignacio Fernández.

It has brought together senior government officials, leading exporters, and business partners, alongside key ASEAN business leaders, to explore opportunities in trade, investment, and cooperation.

Chilean Vice Minister Sanhueza highlighted the importance of the Summit and Chile’s partnerships with ASEAN, saying that “This event marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the relationship between Chile and the ASEAN region and, particularly, Thailand, with which we are celebrating 10 years since the signing of our Free Trade Agreement.”

Although there are oceans and continents between us, our nations are joined by shared values: openness to trade, commitment to sustainable development and the conviction that regional cooperation is key. Chilean Vice Minister of International Economic Affairs Claudia Sanhueza.

General Director Fernández, meanwhile, emphasised Chile’s ambitions in Southeast Asia, saying, “It is the first time that a public and private delegation of this size comes to Thailand, seeking to build stronger trade ties with Southeast Asia. Almost 40% of all Chilean exports come to Asia, but ASEAN countries receive less than 2% of that total: last year, that was about USD 1.8 billion.”

Our trade with this important region is growing, but there is still significant potential for faster expansion. Chile aims to diversify its export markets, and a key step in that direction is showcasing the wide range of our export offering. ProChile General Director Ignacio Fernández.

Over three days in Bangkok, the Summit featured business matchmaking between Chilean exporters and ASEAN importers, workshops and seminars on seafood, digital innovation, and halal certification, retail activations with leading ASEAN supermarket chains, a ‘Sabores de Chile’ culinary showcase, a Chilean wine masterclass, and a gala dinner featuring premium Chilean ingredients — a pre-celebration of Chile’s National Day which is coming up on 18 September.

Malaysia: A Central Pillar of Chile’s ASEAN Strategy

While Thailand remains Chile’s largest ASEAN trade partner, Malaysia has emerged as a central pillar of Chile’s regional strategy.

The Chile-Malaysia Free Trade Agreement (FTA), in force since 2012, has provided the framework for steady bilateral growth.

In 2024, Malaysia’s exports to Chile reached USD 157.5 million, led by fertilisers (USD 28.4m), animal and vegetable oils (USD 22.6m), rubber (USD 14m), electrical equipment (USD 10.4m), and machinery (USD 7.6m).

Chile’s exports to Malaysia are dominated by copper, forestry products, seafood, fruit, and wine, reflecting Chile’s global reputation for premium-quality, sustainable goods.

Halal certification has been a decisive enabler for Chilean food products, particularly salmon, mussels, and meat cuts, to reach Malaysia’s large Muslim consumer market.

This positions Chile uniquely as a trusted halal supplier from Latin America.

New Voices: Perspectives from Malaysia

Speaking during the Summit, Ana Belén Bueno, ProChile Trade Representative in Malaysia, underlined how bilateral trade has expanded that “Malaysia has become one of Chile’s fastest-growing partners in ASEAN. Since COVID-19, we have seen a rise in exports of seafood and fresh fruits, while timber continues to play a central role given Malaysia’s strong manufacturing base.”

Recently, Chile has even started exporting live cattle to Malaysia — a promising new frontier. What makes Malaysia unique is its role as a halal hub: raw materials imported from Chile are often processed, certified, and then re-exported across ASEAN. This triangulation is a huge advantage for our exporters.” ProChile Trade Representative in Malaysia Ana Belén Bueno.

She added that Chile is also eyeing copper, wines, chemical products, and services — including IT and innovation-based industries — as areas of opportunity, noting that Malaysia and Chile also collaborate in scientific research through the Chile–Malaysia Antarctica agreement.

From the private sector, a Malaysian seafood importer who joined the business matching sessions in Bangkok highlighted, “For us, quality is the first priority, followed by sustainability and competitive pricing. Chilean seafood suppliers clearly meet these criteria.”

Certifications such as MSC are essential, and Chile’s commitment to sustainability gives us confidence. We import about 6,000 metric tonnes of frozen seafood each year, and this Summit has been an excellent platform to explore Chile as a new and reliable partner. Malaysian seafood importer.

Building Bridges: Kuala Lumpur to Santiago

ProChile Trade Commissioner in Bangkok Oscar Arriagada explained that the Chile–ASEAN Business Summit 2025 was designed as a bridge between continents.

For Malaysia, it provided greater access to Chilean seafood, fruit, and wines, while also creating business-to-business matchmaking opportunities with Chilean innovators.

At the same time, Chile is opening its doors wider to Malaysian exports — from palm oil and rubber to advanced manufacturing inputs — making the partnership genuinely two-way.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) underscored Chile’s role as a gateway into Latin America for Malaysian businesses.

With 35 free trade agreements covering 80% of global GDP, Chile provides Malaysian exporters with access to major markets in Brazil, Argentina, and Peru.

For Malaysia’s SMEs and halal producers, this represents a unique opportunity to expand globally.

Malaysia’s growing role as an ASEAN hub for halal industries, renewable energy, and digital innovation aligns closely with Chile’s sustainable and innovation-driven export offering.

By spotlighting Malaysia at the Chile-ASEAN Business Summit 2025, both nations aim to build bridges from the Andes to ASEAN — and from Kuala Lumpur to Santiago — to create lasting opportunities for businesses, investors, and consumers on both sides of the Pacific.

