Kinokuniya Bookstore Warns Customers: Don’t Fall For Fake Free Book Scams

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Popular bookstore chain Kinokuniya Malaysia has issued a public warning about fraudulent social media accounts impersonating the company and claiming to give away free books.

The bookstore said it became aware of several fake accounts using the name “Books Kinokuniya Malaysia” on social media platforms.

The company does not operate these accounts and has no connection to the legitimate business.

“We are not related to these accounts in any way,” the company said in a statement posted on its official social media channels.

Kinokuniya Malaysia emphasised that it does not run any free book giveaway campaigns and urged the public not to respond to messages from these fake accounts.

How To Verify Genuine Kinokuniya Communications

The company also clarified its communication practices, stating it does not contact customers directly through WhatsApp or add customers to WhatsApp group chats.

To avoid confusion, Kinokuniya Malaysia provided a list of its official channels:

Facebook: Books Kinokuniya Malaysia

Instagram: Kinokuniyamalaysia

Corporate website: www.kinokuniya.com.my

Online store: https://malaysia.kinokuniya.com/

The bookstore said it takes the matter seriously and has reported the fraudulent accounts to the relevant authorities.

Customers with questions can contact Kinokuniya Malaysia’s customer service at mys@kinokuniya.com or call 03-2784 3933.

The warning comes as online scams involving fake giveaways and impersonation of legitimate businesses continue to target social media users, part of a pattern that has transpired over the past years.

Jangan tertipu kawan-kawan buku sekali. Scam berkaitan buku percuma sedang otw https://t.co/yOZcyXHE62 — sijasad bersiong 👓 🇲🇾 🇵🇸 (@sijasad) December 11, 2022

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.