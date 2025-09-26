[Watch] RM85 King Crabs: Kelantan Couple Sells 150 In 15 Minutes From Roadside Stall
What started as a woman’s craving for affordable luxury seafood became a social media phenomenon when she and husband began selling pre-cooked crabs with homemade sauces from their Lembah Sireh stall.
A husband and wife in Kota Bharu just cracked the code on luxury seafood sales – literally by the side of the road.
Mohamad Ikhmal Nur Hakim Mohamad Yusof and his wife, Nurul Al Fatonah Awang, started selling king crabs for RM85 each from a small roadside stall, and the response has been absolutely overwhelming.
We’re talking 150 crabs gone in 15 minutes.
The whole thing started because Nurul wanted to eat king crab but didn’t want to pay restaurant prices.
So instead of just buying one for themselves, they figured: why not make it affordable for everyone else too?
The couple initially started selling from home with deliveries, but due to time constraints, they later opened a small stall in Lembah Sireh.
They promoted it on TikTok and Facebook under the handle @abang_kingcrab, and it went viral.
@abang_kingcrab rm85 siap masak + sos thai + buttermilk🥰 #kingcrab #lotus #kotabharu #kelantan #fyp ♬ bunyi asal – Fizi Omar – ANAK SENI STUDIO 🎵
Fresh Daily, Sold Out Nightly
Now their 4 PM opening time draws crowds from different states.
People are literally travelling from other parts of Malaysia just to get their hands on these crabs.
The secret sauce? Nurul cooks them fresh with her own chilli and buttermilk sauces: no fancy restaurant markup, just good food at fair prices.
Take customer Azlina Alawi from Ipoh – she made the trip to Kelantan twice just for these crabs. “I came yesterday, but they were sold out, so I came back today,” she said. “The price is really cheap compared to what I usually buy.”
The couple can’t sell massive quantities daily because they want to keep everything fresh, and there’s also the challenge of obtaining consistent crab sizes from suppliers, as well as the high capital costs.
But for now, this roadside king crab operation is proving that sometimes the best luxury experiences happen in the most unexpected places.
@abang_kingcrab Mahal lagi ko rm85 siap masak + sos thai + buttermilk lagi😩 #kingcrab ♬ original sound – AdamZbp
Parts of this story have been sourced from Berita Harian.
