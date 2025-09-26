Malaysian Armed Forces Ready To Serve In Gaza As Peacekeepers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s armed forces (ATM) stand ready to participate in any peacekeeping mission, including a potential deployment to Gaza, Palestine, if requested to do so.

Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said that any involvement would depend on government decisions, as well as assessments of the mission’s effectiveness and security levels.

He said such evaluations would be conducted by the government, including the Foreign Ministry and the ATM headquarters.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain’s comments came during the closing ceremony of three major military conferences held in Kuala Lumpur: the 14th Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC), the 49th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS), and the 11th Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF) 2025.

Six Decades of Peacekeeping Commitment

The general also highlighted Malaysia’s extensive track record in international peacekeeping operations, emphasising that ATM is prepared to contribute when needed.

We have been involved in peacekeeping operations since 1960, starting in Congo and subsequently in Somalia, Bosnia and Cambodia.

ATM’s readiness for peacekeeping duties reflects the country’s long-standing commitment to international peace and security efforts spanning over six decades.

Malaysia has also been participating in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) since 2006 until now.

In 1993, Malaysian soldiers played a crucial role during the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia, participating in joint rescue missions alongside US troops.

Their involvement have been depicted in media, such as the film ‘Malbatt: Misi Bakara’, which portrays the daring rescue operation inspired by the Black Hawk Down incident.

Malaysian Flotilla Volunteers In Good Spirits Despite Ongoing Attacks

Meanwhile, all Malaysian volunteers participating in the Sumud Nusantara mission remain in excellent condition despite several attacks on the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) boats.

Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, the Chief Executive Officer of Cinta Gaza Malaysia, who leads the Sumud Nusantara mission, stated that the volunteers were prepared from the outset to make any sacrifice to reach Gaza and break the Israeli blockade.

“The challenges they faced yesterday are very small compared to what they are willing to sacrifice,” he told Harian Metro when contacted.

He added that precautionary measures were being taken to approach Greek waters if assistance was needed or if worse attacks occurred, allowing them to seek help from the Greek coast guard and government.

The flotilla, which consists of nearly 50 boats, is less than 1000 km from its destination, with ongoing challenges from drone threats and other dangers.

The Italian and Spanish navy is sending warships to escort to the flotilla amidst increasing tensions.

