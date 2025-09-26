Gaza Flotilla Needs RM916,248 More As Malaysian-Led Mission Races Against Time

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian-led humanitarian flotilla heading to Gaza has raised just over half its funding target, with organisers urgently appealing for another RM916,248 to complete their mission to break Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory.

The Sumud Nusantara convoy, supported by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its patron, has collected RM1,083,752 in public donations as of Wednesday (24 September), reaching 54.2% of its RM2 million goal.

With vessels already positioned near Greek ports and the international flotilla movement gaining momentum, organisers say the remaining funds are critical to ensure their ships reach Gaza successfully.

Funds are needed to ensure this Global Sumud Flotilla journey runs smoothly and successfully reaches its final destination, Gaza, Palestine. Come on, everyone, take part in writing a new chapter of history for the Global Sumud Flotilla in this Gaza aid mission.

The shortfall represents nearly half the total budget needed for what organisers describe as operational costs, including fuel, supplies, legal support, and logistics for the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean.

Your Ringgit, Their History: Turning Donations Into Direct Action

Each participating vessel requires regional delegation support covering legal, nautical, and logistical needs from the flotilla coalition.

The Malaysian initiative forms part of a broader international effort involving coordinators from the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, Freedom Flotilla Coalition, and Global Movement to Gaza.

This coordinated approach influences the mission’s tactical decisions, with the coalition using mostly small to mid-size vessels designed to be “agile and harder to obstruct” while carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Track humanitarian vessels heading to Gaza in real-time https://t.co/Sq3pUrUx3e — Shinichi Kee Soon (@ShinichiKeeSoon) September 26, 2025

Beyond the operational strategy, organisers frame the funding gap as an opportunity for ordinary citizens to participate in what they call a historic moment.

Their social media campaigns emphasise that donors become “part of this awakening history,” positioning individual contributions as direct action against what they describe as an illegal siege.”

The mission carries significant risks, with Israel having a documented history of using force against humanitarian flotillas.

All participants undergo vetting, nonviolence training, and safety preparation, but organisers acknowledge the dangers involved.

Death by Starvation: Why Gaza Needs This Flotilla Now

The urgency stems from deteriorating conditions in Gaza, where organisers pointed out that over 62,895 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel.

Vital aid remains stuck at borders, with many supplies facing expiry or spoilage due to blockade restrictions that have left Palestinians “no longer dying only from bombs” but also “dying from hunger.”

The maritime route bypasses land corridors that organisers say are either fully blocked or subject to strict Israeli control.

The Sumud Nusantara website continues accepting donations at sumudnusantara.com, with organisers calling for supporters to “accompany this mission with prayers and contributions.”

The campaign uses hashtags #sumudnusantara, #globalsumudflotilla, and #breakthesiege to amplify their fundraising appeal across social media platforms.

With less than half their budget secured, the flotilla’s success depends on whether public donations can bridge the RM916,248 gap before vessels complete their journey to Palestinian waters.

READ MORE: Malaysian Armed Forces Ready To Serve In Gaza As Peacekeepers

READ MORE: [Watch] Pro-Palestine Advocate Labels Malaysians Who Don’t Support Palestine As “Zionists”

READ MORE: [Watch] Malaysian Activists Report Attacks On Gaza Aid Flotilla In Mediterranean

READ MORE: If I Were A Palestinian, What Would I Do?

READ MORE: Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding Urged To Voice Support For Palestine As Part Of Malaysian Values

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.