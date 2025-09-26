Emirates Brings Its Fancy Middle Seat To Kuala Lumpur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Flying isn’t what it used to be—unless you’re willing to pay for it.

Emirates has just rolled out its Premium Economy cabin on the Kuala Lumpur route, which is essentially the airline’s answer to the question: What if we made coach a little more comfortable?

The Dubai-based carrier deployed its newly retrofitted Boeing 777 on flights between Kuala Lumpur and Dubai this week, complete with four revamped cabin classes.

The Premium Economy section sits somewhere between the snug reality of regular economy and the significant expense of business class.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER parked at KLIA, one of the aircraft being retrofitted with the airline’s new Premium Economy cabin as part of their multi-billion-dollar fleet upgrade program. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

What you get for the upgrade: more legroom (always welcome), plush seats, and meals served on actual Royal Doulton china with real cutlery wrapped in linen.

There’s also a wooden dining table that folds into your seat.

The checked baggage allowance jumps to 35 kilograms, plus 10 kilograms of carry-on—useful if you’re the type who can’t travel without half your wardrobe.

Emirates’ new Premium Economy cabin on the retrofitted Boeing 777 features a spacious 2-4-2 seating configuration, with plush, cream-coloured seats offering generous legroom and wooden dining tables. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Doubling Down: Emirates Bets Big on Premium Economy

Emirates has been flying to Malaysia since 1996 and currently runs 21 weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and Dubai using both the double-decker A380 and the Boeing 777.

The airline, ranked the world’s fourth-best according to the 2025 World Airline Awards by Skytrax, is in the midst of a multi-billion-dollar makeover of 219 aircraft, with 67 already completed.

The Premium Economy rollout is part of Emirates’ broader strategy to capture travellers who want more comfort than economy but can’t justify business class prices.

Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER First Class suites feature 32-inch HDTVs and sliding doors that create fully enclosed private spaces while allowing passengers to connect with neighbours when desired. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

By the end of 2025, the airline expects to offer nearly 2 million Premium Economy seats annually across its network, with this number expected to double to 4 million by 2026.

For Kuala Lumpur travellers, flight EK346 leaves Dubai at 3:10 AM and arrives at 2:25 PM local time.

The return flight, EK347, departs at 7:10 PM and arrives back in Dubai at 10:10 PM.

The value proposition ultimately comes down to personal priorities: enhanced comfort versus the additional cost.

Emirates provides special kids’ starter packs on board, designed to keep children entertained during flights with a variety of fun and engaging activities. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.