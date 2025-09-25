[Watch] Pro-Palestine Advocate Labels Malaysians Who Don’t Support Palestine As “Zionists”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian pro-Palestine advocate, Zaim Salimun, has posted on social media specifically labelling other Malaysians who don’t support Palestine as “Zionists”.

He argues that his fellow citizens cannot legitimately hold Malaysian citizenship if they hold such views.

Zaim, who works as an insurance agent, is active on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, where he has built a following around his interests and activism.

In one of his recent social media posts, Zaim drew a stark line when directly addressing other Malaysians who don’t support Palestine.

Genocide is not ‘perbezaan pendapat’ (difference of opinion). You can’t be a Malaysian and a Zionist at the same time.

Supporters Target Fellow Malaysians With Citizenship Revocation Calls

The post drew responses from Malaysians who echoed Zaim’s targeting of other Malaysians who don’t support Palestine with even stronger language.

User “naf.yzz” gained significant traction with 225 likes for specifically calling out fellow citizens.

Unpopular opinion, but if you recognise Israel, your citizenship NEEDS to be revoked because our laws don’t recognise that genocidal apartheid.

Another commenter, “izz.d.wan,” directly criticised other Malaysians who don’t support Palestine using the country’s passport policy.

It’s clearly written on Malaysian passports that we don’t recognize that illegal state, yet there are still Malaysian citizens who want to support them… there’s no such thing as ‘difference of opinion’ because they’re clearly committing genocide.

“Pure Evil” Accusations Directed At Fellow Citizens

Some users made sweeping moral judgments specifically about other Malaysians who don’t support Palestine.

User “masitamisdi” declared about their fellow citizens: “Those who don’t support Palestine are blatantly evil. Just pure evil. No question. Just evil… Just stop and trash these people out.”

Several commenters framed the issue as a fundamental test when directly addressing other Malaysians who don’t support Palestine and their legitimacy as citizens.

User “numumono” challenged fellow Malaysians: “Malaysia isn’t newly formed. It’s a country that gained independence through the blood of freedom fighters. How can you be Malaysian but support colonization?”

Another user, “rakbar00,” specifically criticised other Malaysians who don’t support Palestine for their perceived lack of patriotism.

Sad to see Malays afraid to boycott iPhone 17. Imagine your ancestors worked their backs off to uphold this country and their rights but you can’t even do a simple boycott silently.

Internal Divisions Exposed

Zaim’s targeting of other Malaysians who don’t support Palestine with the “Zionist” label represents a significant escalation in internal political discourse.

Malaysia officially maintains no diplomatic relations with Israel and has historically been a strong supporter of Palestinian rights.

It makes Zaim’s criticism of fellow Malaysians particularly notable for a country now confronting internal disagreements on what was previously assumed to be a unified national position.

Some Malaysians have even called for boycotts of countries that do not recognise Palestine as a state, including Japan – a top travel destination for many Malaysians – in view of more than 150 countries recognising Palestine to date.

READ MORE: If I Were A Palestinian, What Would I Do?

READ MORE: Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding Urged To Voice Support For Palestine As Part Of Malaysian Values

READ MORE: BDS Malaysia Condemns KLCC Security’s Treatment Of Pro-Palestine Protesters

READ MORE: Is Suria KLCC Really Anti-Palestine? Here’s What We Found Out

READ MORE: [Watch] Palestine Activist Tian Chua Ejected From Suria KLCC Over Wooden Stick, Mall Denies Political Motive

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.