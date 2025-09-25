The Phone Seller From Kelantan Who Captured Love Through A Lens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lee Hang Siong sells phones for a living—10 shops in Kelantan, to be exact.

Before building his retail business, he worked as a phone repair technician in Penang, where he learned the trade from the ground up.

But four years ago, something stirred in the 39-year-old from Pasir Puteh that had nothing to do with the latest smartphone specs or data plans.

It started with an itch for art, a creative restlessness that his business couldn’t scratch.

Lee had loved drawing during his secondary school years, experimenting with everything, including acrylics, but that artistic passion had been set aside when he chose not to continue his studies after high school to support his family.

So Lee picked up a camera and discovered he had an eye for capturing moments that mattered.

His friends, professional photographers themselves, became his informal teachers, sharing techniques and shortcuts that helped him learn faster than most weekend warriors ever do.

Accidental Artist Among the Pros

Speaking to TRP, Lee said the latest breakthrough occurred earlier this year in Chiang Rai, Thailand, while he was photographing his younger brother’s pre-wedding shoot.

One frame—a portrait that somehow distilled all the joy and anticipation of impending marriage—would become his ticket to recognition he never expected.

That photograph just earned Lee a spot among the top 13 finalists in Sony Malaysia’s Road to Alpha Experience Photo Contest, competing against seasoned professionals and serious hobbyists.

Even more remarkably, the father of one found himself shortlisted alongside his own mentor, Pore Ooi, a full-time photographer with over 30 years of experience from Muar, Johor, who had helped guide his journey from curious beginner to award-winning artist.

“I was just happy to be a finalist,” Lee says, the kind of humble response you’d expect from someone who stumbled into photography through pure curiosity rather than career ambition.

The fact that he’s also a World Photography Cup 2024 portraiture winner seems almost secondary to his genuine surprise at being recognised at all.

Lee (left) receives the SEL2450G Compact All-Rounder Travel Zoom lens as grand prize winner of Sony Malaysia’s Road to Alpha Experience Contest 2025, with his winning portrait from his brother’s pre-wedding shoot in Chiang Rai, Thailand, displayed on screen. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Alpha Experience 2025: Where Stories Come Full Circle

The contest culminated last weekend at Sony’s Alpha Experience 2025, a two-day celebration of visual storytelling and community recognition held at Confetti KL.

While the event buzzed with talks from acclaimed creators like Thailand’s Tavepong Pratoomwong and hands-on demonstrations of Sony’s new RX1R III camera, the real magic happened in moments like Lee’s—when community recognition validates years of quiet dedication.

Walking away with a Sony SEL2450G lens—a compact all-rounder travel zoom worth RM5,699—Lee already has plans that stretch beyond his comfort zone.

He wants to try videography next, another creative frontier for someone who’s proven that passion and good mentorship can transform a phone seller into an artist worth watching.

The Alpha Experience reminded everyone present why the photography community continues to grow—not because of the gear, but because of stories like Lee’s, where curiosity meets opportunity and ordinary people discover extraordinary ways to see the world.

Here are scenes from the biennial event where passion and artistry converged.

At Sony’s Alpha Experience 2025, the photography learning experience extends beyond traditional cameras to embrace the modern reality of smartphone photography. Here, an attendee captures a beautifully composed portrait using their smartphone, demonstrating that the principles of good photography—lighting, composition, and timing—apply regardless of the equipment used.

Kaka (卡卡), a prominent radio DJ from Chinese radio station MY FM, takes centre stage. As both a seasoned broadcaster and content creator, she joins the impressive lineup of Alpha professionals and gurus sharing their expertise at this exclusive photography gathering. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Young parents bringing their toddler along to one of the workshop’s hands-on photography classes. This scene perfectly captures the family-friendly nature of the event, welcoming photography enthusiasts at any stage of life, whether they’re experienced photographers or curious parents juggling their artistic interests with family responsibilities, creating memorable moments while exploring advanced photography techniques together. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A stunning cultural portrait session featuring a model adorned in a traditional Chinese opera costume, complete with an elaborate red and gold headdress and a delicate paper parasol. Against the backdrop of Sony’s Alpha branding, this demonstration showcases the camera system’s exceptional ability to capture intricate cultural details, vibrant colours, and dramatic lighting in portrait photography. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Participants explore an inspiring photography gallery showcasing award-winning images from past competition winners. The diverse collection of professional photographs displayed on the exhibition wall features stunning landscapes, dramatic portraits, architectural photography, and creative compositions. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A professional photography workshop environment enables participants to learn advanced portrait techniques and lighting setups, utilising Sony’s cutting-edge imaging technology to capture the fine details, textures, and luxurious fabrics of stunning wedding gowns. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A model embodies classical French elegance in an elaborate, 18th-century-inspired ensemble, as photographers practised their skills on such intricate period costume photography during the hands-on learning sessions. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A model gracefully walks the runway, showcasing elegant fashion against the backdrop of Sony’s illuminated branding at Confetti KL as event participants eagerly capture the moment with their cameras. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Participants engage in hands-on learning, carefully examining and testing various Sony camera models during the interactive sessions. The focused concentration of attendees reflects the event’s mission to provide practical photography education, as creators of all skill levels gathered to hone their craft. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A participant celebrates his grand prize win, raising his fist in triumph after being announced as the lucky draw winner of a Sony ZV-E10 II camera. The moment captures the excitement and community spirit that defined the two-day celebration of visual storytelling, where attendees gathered to learn from acclaimed creators and experience Sony’s latest camera technology. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.