No More Thailand Trips Needed: CP’s Cult-Favourite Ready-To-Eat Snacks Now In Malaysia

Malaysian food lovers who’ve been hoarding CP Foods’ ready-to-eat products from their trips to Thailand can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The cult-favourite burgers, sausages and meatballs that have become must-buy items for Malaysian tourists visiting Thai convenience stores are now available locally at Lotus’s hypermarkets.

These viral snacks, which regularly feature in Malaysian travel vlogs and social media posts, are being sold at Lotus’s Kepong, with plans to expand to eight more locations in the coming weeks.

For years, Malaysian travellers have been stuffing their luggage with CP’s chilled ready-to-eat products from Thai 7-Elevens and supermarkets.

The brand’s cheese chicken burgers, cocktail sausages, and flavoured meatballs have gained a devoted following among Malaysians who appreciate their convenience and taste.

A promoter offers free samples of CP’s ready-to-eat products to customers during the launch roadshow at Lotus’s Kepong. The refrigerated display showcases the full range of 14 CP products, allowing Malaysian shoppers to taste the popular Thai convenience store snacks that have become social media sensations among tourists. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

35-Second Meals: From Freezer To Plate

Now, 14 of these popular products are available locally:

CP Burger: Cheese Chicken Burger, Spicy Chicken Burger, and Black Pepper Chicken Steak Burger

CP Premium Sausage: Black Pepper Sausage, Cheese Sausage, Smoked Cocktail, Cheese Cocktail, and Chili Cocktail

CP Sausage Roll: Classic Sausage Roll, Cheese Sausage Roll, and Chili Sausage Roll

CP Meatball: Tamarind Sauce Meatball, Green Chilli Meatball, and Nacho Cheese Meatball

All products are halal-certified and priced from RM4.50 – comparable to what you’d pay in Thailand.

They heat up in 35-40 seconds in the microwave, making them perfect for late-night cravings or quick meals.

CP’s ready-to-eat Thai sausage products on display at Lotus’s Product Assessment Centre. The centre is dedicated to checking the quality of their products and ensuring trusted standards for consumers. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Taste Before You Buy

For those curious about the hype, CP Foods and Lotus’s are running product sampling roadshows at eight locations between October and early November.

Each three-day event will let shoppers try the products before purchasing.

There’s also a bundle promotion: spend RM25 on CP chilled products and get free cocktail sausages.

The roadshow schedule:

25-28 September: Lotus’s Kepong

3-5 October: Lotus’s Ampang and Rimbayu

10-12 October: Lotus’s Cheras and Kajang

7-9 November: Lotus’s Paradigm

This extensive sampling campaign reflects CP Foods’ strategic approach to the Malaysian market.

“Lotus’s wide reach across Malaysia gives us an incredible opportunity to connect directly with more consumers, and we see this as a strong advantage in our collaboration,” explained Montree Srihamontree, President of CP Foods Malaysia.

Launch Event at Lotus’s Kepong: Montree Srihamontree, President of CP Foods Malaysia (third from left), poses with Lotus’s Malaysia team members and CP Foods representatives at the dedicated CP ready-to-eat products display. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Why The Fuss?

CP Foods has built a reputation for convenient, tasty ready-to-eat products that appeal to busy lifestyles.

Their Thai convenience store presence made them a discovery for Malaysian tourists, who often return home craving these quick-prep snacks.

The collaboration addresses a clear demand – no more rationing your stash from Thailand or asking friends to bring some back.

Malaysian CP fans can now satisfy their cravings locally, anytime.

Lotus’s Malaysia, which operates 70 stores across Peninsular Malaysia, becomes the first local hypermarket chain to stock these products, potentially setting a trend for other retailers.

