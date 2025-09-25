No More Thailand Trips Needed: CP’s Cult-Favourite Ready-To-Eat Snacks Now In Malaysia
The launch includes 14 halal-certified products ranging from cheese chicken burgers to flavoured meatballs, all priced from RM4.50 and ready in 35-40 seconds.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Malaysian food lovers who’ve been hoarding CP Foods’ ready-to-eat products from their trips to Thailand can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
The cult-favourite burgers, sausages and meatballs that have become must-buy items for Malaysian tourists visiting Thai convenience stores are now available locally at Lotus’s hypermarkets.
These viral snacks, which regularly feature in Malaysian travel vlogs and social media posts, are being sold at Lotus’s Kepong, with plans to expand to eight more locations in the coming weeks.
For years, Malaysian travellers have been stuffing their luggage with CP’s chilled ready-to-eat products from Thai 7-Elevens and supermarkets.
The brand’s cheese chicken burgers, cocktail sausages, and flavoured meatballs have gained a devoted following among Malaysians who appreciate their convenience and taste.
35-Second Meals: From Freezer To Plate
Now, 14 of these popular products are available locally:
CP Burger: Cheese Chicken Burger, Spicy Chicken Burger, and Black Pepper Chicken Steak Burger
CP Premium Sausage: Black Pepper Sausage, Cheese Sausage, Smoked Cocktail, Cheese Cocktail, and Chili Cocktail
CP Sausage Roll: Classic Sausage Roll, Cheese Sausage Roll, and Chili Sausage Roll
CP Meatball: Tamarind Sauce Meatball, Green Chilli Meatball, and Nacho Cheese Meatball
All products are halal-certified and priced from RM4.50 – comparable to what you’d pay in Thailand.
They heat up in 35-40 seconds in the microwave, making them perfect for late-night cravings or quick meals.
Taste Before You Buy
For those curious about the hype, CP Foods and Lotus’s are running product sampling roadshows at eight locations between October and early November.
Each three-day event will let shoppers try the products before purchasing.
There’s also a bundle promotion: spend RM25 on CP chilled products and get free cocktail sausages.
The roadshow schedule:
- 25-28 September: Lotus’s Kepong
- 3-5 October: Lotus’s Ampang and Rimbayu
- 10-12 October: Lotus’s Cheras and Kajang
- 7-9 November: Lotus’s Paradigm
This extensive sampling campaign reflects CP Foods’ strategic approach to the Malaysian market.
“Lotus’s wide reach across Malaysia gives us an incredible opportunity to connect directly with more consumers, and we see this as a strong advantage in our collaboration,” explained Montree Srihamontree, President of CP Foods Malaysia.
Why The Fuss?
CP Foods has built a reputation for convenient, tasty ready-to-eat products that appeal to busy lifestyles.
Their Thai convenience store presence made them a discovery for Malaysian tourists, who often return home craving these quick-prep snacks.
The collaboration addresses a clear demand – no more rationing your stash from Thailand or asking friends to bring some back.
Malaysian CP fans can now satisfy their cravings locally, anytime.
Lotus’s Malaysia, which operates 70 stores across Peninsular Malaysia, becomes the first local hypermarket chain to stock these products, potentially setting a trend for other retailers.
@cpmalaysia Too many cravings, too little time? 😩 Don’t stress… just tekan [SELECT ALL] 😎✨ From juicy meatballs to flavourful sausage rolls! Why choose when you can makan semua sekali? 😋🔥 📍Available now at 7-Eleven Cafe. #CPMalaysia #CPSausageRoll #CPMeatball #7ElevenCafe ♬ original sound – CPMalaysia
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.