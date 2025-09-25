Malaysians Gaming Half-Price Mixed Rice Deals, Restaurants Ban Pre-Loading

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian mixed rice joints are losing their minds over customers who’ve turned half-price dinner deals into a full-contact sport.

Here’s the scam: Restaurants offer 50% off leftover dishes after 8:30 PM to cut food waste.

Smart move, right? Wrong. Customers figured out they could show up 15 minutes early, load their plates sky-high with the good stuff, and then camp out until the discount time arrived.

The result? People who actually arrive at 8:30 PM find empty trays and maybe some sad vegetables nobody wanted.

Some fed-up restaurants finally snapped and posted bilingual sign that’s now going viral.

ATTENTION! Please do not take any food before 8:30pm to request 50% discount! Thank you for your cooperation!

The Chinese version is even more blunt, basically saying, “Don’t grab food early and sit there waiting for your discount.”

The Great Malaysian Dinner Standoff

But the restaurants aren’t just asking nicely anymore. They’ve gone nuclear: Any food taken before 8:30 PM gets charged full price, even if you pay after the discount starts.

The internet is predictably split; some people are cheering: “This kind of hogging isn’t fair at all!”

Others are defending the plate-stackers: “Taking first and paying later is smart shopping. The store should make clearer rules.”

These half-price deals were supposed to be win-win situations—restaurants clear inventory, customers get cheap meals, everyone’s happy.

Instead, it’s turned into a bizarre waiting game.

The most ridiculous part? Customers who arrive exactly on time for the discount often find themselves staring at empty food warmers while early birds sit smugly with their pre-loaded plates, checking their phones until the magic hour strikes.

One thing’s for sure: Malaysian creativity knows no bounds, even when it comes to gaming a RM5 dinner deal.

The queue that says it all: Customers line up outside a mixed rice restaurant in Petaling Jaya, waiting for the 8:30 PM discount hour to strike. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

