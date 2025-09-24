World Tower Running Champion Soh Wai Ching Visits MR.DIY’s Warsaw Flagship Store

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian tower running legend Soh Wai Ching made a visit to MR.DIY’s newly opened Warsaw flagship store, bringing his world champion status to the Polish retail scene.

Soh, who has held the World No. 1 ranking in tower running since April 2022 and boasts multiple world records and titles, stopped by the Galeria Wileńska outlet during his time in Poland.

The visit comes as the Malaysian home improvement retailer accelerates its European expansion, with the Warsaw store serving as its largest Polish location since opening in July.

For the world champion athlete, known for his excellence in racing up the world’s tallest buildings, the visit to MR.DIY’s 17,000-product flagship would have offered a different kind of vertical challenge – browsing the retailer’s multi-level displays of hardware, household items, electrical goods, stationery and sports equipment.

More Warsaw Stores Planned As Company Reshuffles Leadership

The timing coincides with MR.DIY’s ambitious Polish expansion plans.

There are currently eight MR.DIY stores in Poland, with plans for further expansion

While Soh’s visit was likely personal rather than business-related, his presence at the store highlights the growing Malaysian connection to Poland’s retail landscape, as MR.DIY continues to establish its affordable DIY formula in European markets.

The retailer has restructured its European operations to support expansion, with Lukasz Dobrowolski, the new head of its Polish subsidiary, taking charge as of 1 July.

