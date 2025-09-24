[Watch] Malaysian Activists Report Attacks On Gaza Aid Flotilla In Mediterranean

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian activists aboard a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza have reported coming under attack in the Mediterranean Sea, with explosions heard near several boats in the convoy.

Social media personality Nurfarahin Romli, known as Farah Lee, said she was woken at 3 am as four to five boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla had been targeted.

“There were aerial explosions and debris fell onto the boats, causing damage,” she said in a social media post early Tuesday morning (23 September).

Farah, who is sharing a boat called Fair Lady with Muslim Care Malaysia’s media director Tuan Asri Tuan Hussein, said all participants are now on high alert.

We’re all in standby mode wearing safety jackets, headlamps and shoes. All participants have been told to wait inside the boats because attacks are happening outside and the crew are on alert.

Malaysian Delegates Safe Despite Eight Aerial Explosions

The flotilla’s official spokesman, Datuk Dr Sani Araby Al-Kahery, said the convoy was being intimidated by 15 Israeli drones flying low every 10 minutes over the Mediterranean.

“Eight aerial explosions were reported by delegates and nearby ships, believed to be open threats against this mission,” he said in a statement.

All 34 Malaysian delegates remain safe and on full alert, he added.

The flotilla is currently in the “grey zone” in Greek waters, about 750 nautical miles from Gaza.

Fourth Attack on Humanitarian Convoy in Mediterranean Waters

It has not yet entered the yellow or red zones, which are closer to the Palestinian territory.

Dr Sani said this was the fourth time the convoy had been disrupted since entering the Mediterranean, calling it an attempt to intimidate and threaten the activists.

This is a non-violent humanitarian mission to deliver aid and demand an end to war and starvation. We urge leaders and supporters domestically and globally to immediately pressure and take action over this provocation against civilian humanitarian activists.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza to deliver humanitarian supplies to the war-torn territory.

The flotilla has set sail from various locations, including Tunisia and Barcelona, and involves activists from 40 countries.

This is terrorism! Israel is attacking @gbsumudflotilla as we speak, they bombed 10 vessels so far in international waters! pic.twitter.com/8CsgERkr5O — Nicole Jenes (@NicoleJenes1) September 24, 2025

READ MORE: [Watch] Protesters Shout ‘Boycott iPhone 17’ Over Palestine And Congo At Apple Store In TRX

READ MORE: Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding Urged To Voice Support For Palestine As Part Of Malaysian Values

READ MORE: BDS Malaysia Condemns KLCC Security’s Treatment Of Pro-Palestine Protesters

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.